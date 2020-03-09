Pocono Raceway Solar Farm Reaches Milestone and Limited-Time Ticket Discount Announced

Pocono Raceway announced today their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm has produced 35 Million kilowatt hours (kWh.) The Raceway’s solar farm annually offsets more than 3,104 metric tons of carbon dioxide and generates enough electricity, beyond the power needs of the track, to power 300 local homes and businesses. To celebrate this milestone, ‘The Tricky Triangle’ is offering a 35-hour ticket discount on 100-Level Saturday and Sunday Grandstand tickets for the historic 2020 NASCAR Doubleheader Week.

Pocono Raceway’s solar installation consists of 39,960 American-made photovoltaic modules, otherwise known as solar panels. The energy produced by the Raceway’s solar farm equals the offset of over 1 million propane cylinders or 2.8 million gallons of gasoline, as well as the amount of carbon dioxide taken in by over 629,600 trees.

“It is remarkable how much energy the solar farm has produced in nine years,” said Pocono Raceway CEO, Nick Igdalsky. “This project started out as our first step in sustainability. Since the solar farm went on line in 2010, we have added more initiatives including robust recycling and composting programs. These programs now divert approximately 75% of all waste generated each year at the facility away from landfills. Pocono Raceway will continue these efforts, adding new technology and initiatives along the way, to ensure we are one of the most sustainable motorsports and entertainment facilities in the world.”

In celebration of the 35 million kWh produced, Pocono Raceway will host a 35-hour ticket discount on 100-Level Grandstand tickets for their Saturday and Sunday NASCAR Doubleheader Week events. Kids, ages 12 and under, receive FREE admission to the 100 Level and Fan Fair for all NASCAR Doubleheader events. Four kids’ tickets can be selected, free of charge, for every Saturday and Sunday adult 100-Level Grandstand ticket purchased. Additionally, all NASCAR Cup Series race day tickets come with Raceway’s Worry-Free Weather Guarantee.

Discounted tickets can be purchased by visiting www.poconoraceway.com/promocode and by using promo code SOLAR. The adult ticket, discounted from the original price of $45, can be purchased for a limited time and until 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 11.

The Raceway’s solar farm is located along Long Pond Road, adjacent to the storied 2.5-mile triangular shaped track. To learn more about Pocono Raceway’s sustainability efforts, visit www.poconoraceway.com/green .

The 2020 NASCAR Doubleheader week will open with ARCA Menards Series practice, qualifying and the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 race on Thursday. On-track action on Friday will include NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (Gander Trucks) practice and qualifying, along with two scheduled NASCAR Cup Series (Cup Series) practice sessions. Saturday’s events will feature NASCAR Xfinity Series (Xfinity Series) practice, Cup Series qualifying to set the field for that day’s race, a 150-mile Gander Trucks race and a 325-mile Cup Series race. Xfinity Series Qualifying, the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons Xfinity Series race and a 350-mile Cup Series race, with the starting field being set by a lead-lap invert based on the finishing order from Saturday’s Cup race, rounds out the bucket-list motorsports week on Sunday.

Note: All events, dates, race lengths and times are subject to change without notice. Children must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder for gate admission and at all times while on Pocono Raceway property. Certain terms, conditions and fees may apply for ticket purchases.

Pocono Raceway PR