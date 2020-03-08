Phoenix Raceway unveils NASCAR Accelerators, the official host committee of the 2020 NASCAR Championship in Arizona

Phoenix Raceway announced this morning the formation of the NASCAR Accelerators, a host committee led by Co-Chairs Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and Zion & Zion CEO Aric Zion to support the NASCAR 2020 Championship.

The NASCAR Accelerators is comprised of recognized community and business leaders who will serve as Arizona’s ambassadors for NASCAR. With the NASCAR Championship and Arizona Accelerator Charities, a donor-advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation, as its platform, the NASCAR Accelerators are dedicated to accelerating the community through motorsports by optimizing unique opportunities to promote community investment.

"We are honored to announce this elite list of exceptional community leaders as local ambassadors for Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR and the 2020 NASCAR Championship Weekend,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “The development of this group showcases the incredible support for NASCAR in Arizona and the unwavering commitment to making a difference for those in need within our community.”

Throughout the year, Phoenix Raceway and the NASCAR Accelerators will plan events leading up to and during the week of the 2020 NASCAR Championship Weekend, November 6-8. The committee will also work to raise funds for Arizona Accelerator Charities while elevating excitement and anticipation throughout Arizona for the NASCAR Championship.

Arizona Accelerator Charities has identified four nonprofit organizations to receive Accelerator Awards, major gifts presented by the NASCAR Accelerators. Benefiting charitable entities must align with The NASCAR Foundation’s mission of supporting military, education, health care, or family enrichment programs in Arizona. The four non-profit organizations designated to receive these awards in 2020 are The 100 Club of Arizona, Teach for America Phoenix, Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix), and Phoenix Children’s.

“Arizona has a long and proud history of hosting premier sports championships and we’re honored to have NASCAR join that esteemed list,” said Governor Ducey. “I welcome this opportunity to support the NASCAR Accelerators, who will play a key role in promoting our beautiful state to motorsports fans from around the world and ensure that our own local charities benefit as well.”

Active founding members of the NASCAR Accelerators represent a wide range of professions from across Arizona, including sports, business, the non-profit sector, and media. These members include Co-Chair Aric Zion, Nikki Balich, Latasha Causey, Mark Clifford, Todd Davis, Gregg Edgar, Larry Ferguson, Angela Harrolle, Sintra Hoffman, Brian Hogan, Debbie Johnson, John Levin, Linda Little, Michelle Major, Casey Mears, Scott Pasmore, Anita Petersen, Robbie Petty, Monique Porras, Eddie Rausch, Kim Sabow, Ray Schey, Bobbi Sparrow, and Adam Walter.

In addition to Governor Ducey, honorary founding members of the NASCAR Accelerators include State Senator Lupe Contreras, State Representative Diego Espinoza, Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo, Arizona Republic Contributor Michael Knight, U.S. Senator Jon Kyl, State Representative Lorenzo Sierra, and City of Avondale Mayor Kenn Weise.

