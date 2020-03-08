Actor Clive Standen to lead field as honorary pace truck driver for FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix Raceway announced today that British actor Clive Standen will lead the field of NASCAR Cup Series drivers to the green flag for the start of the FanShield 500 as the Honorary Pace Truck Driver. Standen will pace the field in the Chevrolet Silverado Official Pace Truck to the green flag set to drop at 12:30 p.m. PT.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of all the excitement at Phoenix Raceway for the FanShield 500,” Standen said. “Being on the track with all the top NASCAR stars will be a unique and thrilling experience.”

Best known for playing “Rollo” on History Channel’s Vikings and “Bryan Mills” on NBC’s Taken. Clive Standen has also appeared as “Gawain” in the Starz TV Series Camelot as well “Archer” in the BBC TV series Robin Hood. Standen began his acting career doing stunts and sword fighting at the age of 12. In his teen years, Standen was an international Muay Thai boxer and Fencing gold medalist.

Up next for Standen is the NBC drama series Council of Dads, which will debut on Tuesday, March 24 at 10 p.m. ET. The show is inspired by the best-selling memoir by the same name and also stars Sarah Wayne Callies, J. August Richards, Michael O’Neill, Michele Weaver, Steven Silver, Emjay Anthony, Thalia Tran, and Blue Chapman.

Tickets and INfield access for tomorrow’s FanShield 500 are available online at PhoenixRaceway.com, by phone at 866-408-RACE (7223) as well as in person at the Phoenix Raceway ticket office.

Phoenix Raceway PR