Dawn takes on entitlement for the ARCA Menards Series at Chicagoland Speedway

Officials from NASCAR, the ARCA Menards Series and Chicagoland Speedway announced today Dawn, America’s #1 dish liquid*, will serve as the entitlement sponsor of the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) Menards Series Dawn 150 race at the 1.5-mile tri-oval on Thursday, June 18th.

For the sixth consecutive year, the ARCA Menards Series will kick off Chicagoland Speedway’s four-day race weekend, including the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Chicagoland 225, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Chicagoland 300 and the NASCAR Cup Series Camping Chicagoland 400.

“It’s with great privilege to welcome – for the first-time ever – Dawn as the entitlement sponsor for our ARCA Menards Series race, which will once again kick off four days of great racing for our fans in attendance and from around the world on broadcast and digital,” said Chicagoland Speedway Track President Scott Paddock. “As our partnership with the ARCA Menards Series extends to 20 years, we look forward to having Dawn as part of the Chicagoland Speedway family.”

“Dawn has been helping Americans with kitchen clean-up for decades,” says Kristine Decker, Director of North America Dish Care at Procter & Gamble. “We’re proud to be part of everyday family life, and important traditions like watching the race. That’s why we’re excited to join thousands of families at the track and in their homes on race day, so they can worry about who will finish first, and not how long clean-up will take.”

The on-track action will all take place on Thursday, June 18th, and will include practice, General Tire Pole Qualifying, and the Dawn 150, which is scheduled for live broadcast on FS1.

“The ARCA Menards Series race at Chicagoland Speedway is a very important event on our schedule,” said Mark Gundrum, ARCA Vice President for Business Development and Corporate Partnerships. “There are a lot of dedicated race fans in Chicagoland, and Chicago is Menards number one retail market. Through a B2B relationship with Procter & Gamble, Menards and P&G have partnered to help bring the Dawn brand to the ARCA race as the entitlement sponsor. It’s a great kickoff to a great weekend of racing.”

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Chicagoland Speedway will take place June 18-21. The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will follow the ARCA Menards Series on Friday, followed by NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, and will culminate with the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to any 2020 Chicagoland Speedway event, visit us online at www.ChicagolandSpeedway.com, call 888-629-RACE (7223), download the Chicagoland Speedway mobile app, visit the Chicagoland Speedway Administrative office or stop by the box office on the day of the event.

For the most current information about Chicagoland Speedway, follow us on Facebook along with Twitter and Instagram @chicagolndspdwy.

CLS PR