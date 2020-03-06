EchoPark Automotive to sponsor NASCAR Xfinity race on March 14 at AMS

Atlanta Motor Speedway today announced EchoPark Automotive (“EchoPark”) as the proud sponsor of its upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Launched in the fall of 2014, EchoPark currently has nine locations and has transformed how consumers buy pre-owned cars, offering one- to four-year-old vehicles priced 20-40 percent below new car pricing. All vehicles come with a clean CarFax history report and 190-point inspection.

This year’s EchoPark 250 on Saturday, March 14th will be the first NASCAR race sponsored by EchoPark and is a part of Atlanta’s NASCAR doubleheader following the VetTix/Camping World 200 earlier that day. The weekend is capped off with the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on Sunday.

“It takes great partners to do what we do, so we’re beyond thrilled to have EchoPark as our title sponsor,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “EchoPark is an exceptional company that we’re looking forward to working with to give our fans the best racing experience possible.”

“We’ve been a member of the Atlanta community for years with several Sonic Automotive dealerships and look forward to sharing our EchoPark experience with guests when we open our doors later this year,” said David Smith, CEO of Sonic Automotive, Inc. and EchoPark Automotive, Inc. “We are excited to be the title sponsor of this NASCAR Xfinity Series race and believe fans will thoroughly enjoy the race weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.”

On February 26, 2020, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that EchoPark will develop a dealership and regional headquarters in Duluth, GA, anticipated to create 130 new jobs and investing $20 million in the project. The facility, the first in the State of Georgia, will include a Customer Experience Center that brings EchoPark’s unique guest experience to the Atlanta metro area, and empowers guests to shop the way they want and at their desired pace.

Tickets and camping locations for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway March 13-15 are available now by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX or visiting www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

AMS PR