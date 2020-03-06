Bobby Gunther Walsh kicking off 26th season with Rogers Memorial at Grandview April 4

Close but no cigar just may describe Bobby Gunther Walsh’s stock car racing career. Though he has won a number of qualifying events he has not grabbed a win in a main event.

The popular, very popular, racer will be giving it another try in 2020 when he goes racing with the NASCAR T.P.Trailers Modifieds at Grandview Speedway. This will be his 26th year of racing and he is looking forward to it.

The WAEB-790 AM radio personality continues to be the number one on air personality at the Allentown in the Lehigh Valley area. He has been behind the microphone for close to 40 years and his show can also be seen on Service Electric Cable TV and Blue Ridge Cable.

And he continues to be one of the most popular racing talents seen in action on the one-third-mile, banked clay track each Saturday night throughout the season. When the events are over it is not difficult to find Walsh in the pit area as there is always a long line of fans visiting with him and collecting some of the free stuff provided by his many sponsors that he gives away.

The veteran racer would love to earn that first feature win this season at the NASCAR sanctioned racing facility. “I get a great deal of personal satisfaction out of racing, driving the race car, the challenges there are and just being out there racing against so many great talents, “said the Allentown resident.

When asked his age, Gunther responded with, “I graduated with Fred Flintstone so that should give you an idea of how old I am.” In other words he did not want to share that secret information with us.

His charity work continues to be very important to Bobby. He is actively involved with Allentown Rescue Mission (Helping homeless Men and their families) $155,000 raised in 2019 serving Gunther’s homemade meatballs. I have known Bobby for years and I am still waiting for him to ship me a few meatballs.

Animals In Distress (No Kill Shelter) $160,000 raised in 2019 with the Radiothon

Children’s Home of Easton (Helping abused/abandoned children) $170,000 raised plus Christmas presents with the WAEB Children’s Home Christmas Party

The Center For Animal Health and Welfare (No Kill Shelter) $115,000 raised with the annual Bowl-A-Thon held at one of his sponsors (Jordan Lanes) locations.

The Blue Star Mothers was Bobby’s veterans charity in 2019 (It is switched every couple of years). They average around $50,000 each year.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Student of the Year MC/PR and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Man and Woman of the Year MC/PR

And there are a host of other smaller events.

ResQ Natural Supplements, Dr. Eric Lebby & Dr. Thomas Dibenedetto, Orthopedic Specialists, Agentis Kitchen and Bath, Eden East, Paul Wright Roofing, Zongora Comfort Solutions, Just Born/Mike and Ike and Hot Tamales top the list of almost three dozen sponsors.

This season Bobby will be driving a 2019 Bicknell powered by Outlaw Engines. The always sharp looking racer will be prepared and housed by Rick Fenstermaker and his crew.

At the track, the crew is headed by Greg “Speedy” Saeger supported by Paul Rupert, Randy Miller, Joe Walsh and newcomer Travis Boyer. As Bobby is quick to point out none of the racing is possible without great efforts by the crews and great support from sponsors.

Bobby Gunther will be kicking off his 26th season of racing with the Third Annual VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Money Marker Memorial at Grandview which rewards the winner with $7,500 and the prestige of winning a race named after the late popular track owner.

Adult admission for the Rogers Memorial is $28 while pit admission is $40.

Grandview Speedway will kick off their regular season schedule of NASCAR racing on Saturday, April 11th featuring T.P.Trailer Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman. Racing will start at 7 p.m.

Enduro and Vintage racing is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.

And there is the annual free-to-the public practice session, open to all divisions, set for 12 noon on March 28th. Pit admission is $30.

The complete schedule of Grandview events for 2020 can be found at www.grandviewspeedway.com. The track telephone number, for information, is 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR