Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway Cancels Grass Roots 200

After careful consideration, Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway has decided to cancel the Grass Roots 200 for April 17th, 2020. To make up the race, the 100 lap late model feature scheduled for August 1st will now be twin 50 lap features while the Old Skool Video Game Super Streets will now run a 50 lap feature on July 18th before the 12th Annual Hampton Heat with a $500 bonus provided by Old Skool Video Games going to the winner,

Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway’s season will kick off this Saturday at 1pm with the Saint Leo University Spring Day of Destruction and will open its 70th season of racing on March 28th.

For more info visit langley-speedway.com or call the track office at (757) 865-RACE.

Langley Speedway PR