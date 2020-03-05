Be a Happy Camper & Claim Your Spot! Limited Reserved Infield RV Spaces Remain for Talladega Superspeedway’s Spring Tripleheader Weekend, April 24-26

Fans should act fast because the gettin’ is hot when it comes to Talladega Superspeedway’s prime real estate – the legendary infield. Fewer than 50 Reserved Infield RV spots remain for the upcoming NASCAR tripleheader weekend, April 24-26.

Fans are encouraged to call 855-518-RACE (7223) to reserve their space, or they can visit www. talladegasuperspeedway.com/ camping. The on-track lineup for the weekend features the GEICO 500 for the NASCAR Cup Series (Sunday, April 26), the MoneyLion 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (Saturday, April 25) and the General Tire 200 for the traditional ARCA Menards Series (Friday, April 24). The wide range of off-track activities will keep fans of all ages entertained including the new Talladega Garage Experience, which offers incredible access.

Below are the reserved infield RV areas with remaining spots available:

GECKO Frontrunner’s Club I – A prime area inside Turn 4 for fans to catch all the action as drivers peel off the 33-degree banking and head toward the Tri-Oval. This reserved area is for motorhomes only.

GEICO Grounds Green – Located near Turns 3 and 4, this is a great area for fans to view the drivers going three-and four-wide through the corners.

GEICO Grounds Yellow RV – These spots are in close proximity of Turn 3 and the iconic Talladega Blvd., near the end of the famed Alabama Gang Superstretch.

In addition, the infamous infield has reserved areas available for cars and tents, which include:

GEICO Grounds Blue – Located close to Turns 1 and 2, this is the perfect spot for fans to watch the side-by-side racing action on the high banks.

GEICO Grounds Yellow – Near Turn 3, this area gives fans a great spot to relax for the weekend and see the cars as they rumble down the Alabama Gang Superstretch.

All infielders have the opportunity to purchase admissions to the immersive Talladega Garage Experience where they can be under the same roof as the race cars that are being prepped by the race teams throughout race weekend. Fans can also enjoy the incredible $4 or less value-priced concessions, FREE Wi-Fi, reserved area at Gatorade Victory Lane to witness the winner’s celebration, entertainment stage for local music, Driver Q&As and other interviews in Fr8Auctions Celebration Plaza, along with numerous social areas such as BIG BILL’S open-air club, Kids Zone, Game Zone, Tito’s Lemonade Lounge, and Clyde May’s Courtyard. With an admission, guests also have the chance to take part in Sunday pre-race ceremonies and Driver Introductions at the start-finish line.

The incredible social atmosphere of ’Dega’s infield is second-to-none for fans with featured events such as the Friday Night “Big One on the Blvd.” driver/fan event where some of the top stars of the sport parade down the world-famous Talladega Blvd. before overseeing fan competitions, as well as the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert featuring Hot Country Knights.

Talladega Superspeedway’s anticipated weekend kicks off on Friday with two practice sessions each for the MoneyLion 300 and the GEICO 500 followed by the General Tire 200 (5 p.m. CDT). Saturday’s slate includes KLĒNSKIN Qualifying (10:30 a.m. CDT) for the GEICO 500 and the running of the MoneyLion 300 (noon CDT). The GEICO 500 is set to get the green flag on Sunday at 1 p.m. CDT. Kids 12 and younger receive FREE admission on Friday and Saturday, and $50 off regular price grandstand and tower seats for Sunday’s GEICO 500, starting as low as $15. For more information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

TSS PR