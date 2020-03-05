New campground options available at MIS in 2020

Michigan International Speedway is adding two new campgrounds in 2020 to enhance the guest experience. The prime locations of the new campgrounds will allow guests convenient access to the fan plaza and grandstands at NASCAR’s Most Entertaining Track.

The High Banks Campground includes:

New 30 amp electric service and nonelectric 35’ x 45’ campsites allowing for tents, pop-up campers, RVs and motor coaches. The High Banks Camping Package that includes a campsite, two grandstand tickets for all three days of on-track action and two Pit/Driver Introduction Passes starts at $533 for nonelectric sites and $703 for electric campsites. The campground will open Monday of race week at 9 a.m.

Glamping combines the idea of camping and luxury to create a unique experience in a fully furnished tent. The track has created three glamping options in the High Banks Campground starting at $988. The package includes the campsite, glamping-set up, two grandstand tickets for all three days of on-track action and two Pit/Driver Introduction Passes.

The Turn 4 Campground includes:

New 30 amp electric service 35’ x 45’ paved campsites making it the perfect spot for RVs, motor coaches and pop-ups. Prices start at $683 for a campsite, two grandstand tickets for all three days of on-track action and two Pit/Driver Introduction in the Turn 4 Campground. Guests can enter at 9 a.m. on Monday of race week.

“We are excited to add two new campgrounds with electric service for our guests to choose from during two great weekends of racing this summer,” track President Rick Brenner said. “These campgrounds are located close to the fan plaza and grandstands, where the campers can enjoy entertainment in the fan plaza and during pre-race ceremonies.”

Fans can visit www.mispeedway.com/camping or call 888-905-7223 to reserve their sites and seats today. If guests already have a campsite and tickets, they can call their ticket representative at 888-905-7223 to upgrade their order.

The free Saturday post-race concert is moving to the fan plaza in 2020 with the addition of the High Banks Campground. The Saturday concert is free to every Saturday and Sunday ticket holder. In addition, the concert will end with a fireworks show that will light up the night sky.

Tickets start at $39 for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 7 and the Consumers Energy 400 on Aug. 9. Fans can find the perfect campsite for their families and friends in any of the different campgrounds at the track starting at $160. Campers have the option to move into select campgrounds on Thursday of race week starting at $130. Fans can visit www.mispeedway.com or call 888-905-7223 to get the best deals.

Kids 12 and under are admitted free on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, kids 12 and under tickets start at $20. Kids 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $20, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

Any guest who purchases a kids 12 and under ticket to the FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 7 or the Consumers Energy 400 on Aug. 9 will automatically receive a Free Kids Pit and Driver Introduction Pass added to their order courtesy of Henry Ford Health System.

MIS PR