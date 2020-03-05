As Charlotte Motor Speedway gears up for an action-packed 60th anniversary season, America’s Home for Racing is doubling down on its “Fans First” mantra with a bevy of new enhancements designed to deliver the ultimate race day experience for fans during the biggest back-to-back weekends in motorsports.

As fans look ahead to the NASCAR All-Star Race and Coca-Cola 600 weekends in May, here’s a look at five fabulous fan enhancements coming in 2020:

VIP All-Star Garage Experience: New for 2020, fans can get the ultimate access to drivers, cars and crews with exclusive entry into the Cup Series garage on All-Star race day before the track goes hot. The VIP All-Star Garage Experience includes premium grandstand tickets for the N.C. Education Lottery 200 on May 15 and the NASCAR All-Star Open and All-Star Race on May 16. Additionally, the package includes a scanner rental, stage-front access to the Chris Janson pre-race concert and a driver intro pass (All-Star Race only).

Enhanced Grandstand Seating: Newly installed food and beverage trays will greet fans throughout the frontstretch grandstands this May. The new enhancements not only provide visitors added room to accommodate beverages and snacks, they also create ample leg room and storage for coolers, purses and souvenirs. In addition, select seating areas will feature new, breathable mesh seating surfaces for added fan comfort.

Speedway Marketplace: A new concept in concessions at Charlotte Motor Speedway, fans will enjoy a first-of-its-kind grab-and-go concession stand as part of the latest facility modernization efforts. Located on the General Motors concourse, the new stand will offer fans a quick and easy alternative for snacks, beverages and more, getting them back to their seats without missing a minute of the action on the track. In addition to refreshing Coca-Cola, ice-cold water and beer, fans will have their choice of chips, candy and other pre-packaged snacks.

Improved Infield Public Address System: Whether camping in the infield or visiting for the pre-race pit party, fans won’t miss a beat thanks to the newly upgraded public address system being installed throughout the infield. From pre-race concerts and Trackside Live to Speedway TV programming, the sounds of NASCAR weekends will come to life with the addition of 60 powerful new infield speakers. Suite guests will also reap the benefits as the upgrades will allow for added control and amplification for improved sound quality. The project will be fully integrated into last year’s upgrades, which saw 228 new speakers added throughout the grandstands and concourse.

Every Ticket is a Pit Pass: When asked how their race-day experience could be improved, “access” is among race fans' most common replies. Charlotte Motor Speedway has answered the call in 2020 with a first-of-its-kind program that makes every grandstand ticket a pit pass for the NASCAR All-Star Race on May 16. What that means for fans: before the track goes hot, fans will have access to the frontstretch infield for Trackside Live driver appearances, access to Chris Janson’s high-energy, pre-race concert and access to cars racing in the All-Star Open minutes before they take to the track for a bumper-banging, last-chance qualifier to make the All-Star field.

“Putting fans first is what we do; it’s in our DNA,” said Greg Walter, the executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “With every new event, we look at what we can do to make the fan experience even more memorable the next time. This year’s NASCAR All-Star Race and Coca-Cola 600 will be no exception, and we believe these new enhancements, combined with great on-track action, are going to make for an extraordinary experience for our fans in May and for many years to come.”

