Advance tickets on sale for March 21 South Boston Speedway opener

South Boston Speedway’s March 21 season-opening WhosYour Driver.org NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 150/NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s racing program will be one of the track’s most exciting events of the season, and discounted advance tickets are now available.

Advance adult general admission tickets are priced at $10 each for the WhosYourDriver.org NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 150/NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s racing program, an event that features a 150-lap race for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Late Model Stock Cars.

The advance tickets will be available until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 20. Tickets may be purchased by calling the South Boston Speedway office at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Children 12-and-under will be admitted free with a paying adult.

Adult general admission tickets will be $15 each on race day.

“The advance tickets offer our race fans a true bargain,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Cathy Rice.

“The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour competitors always put on a great show here, and there is always great racing in the NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division. Fans will be able to see one of NASCAR’s touring series and the region’s Late Model stars all in one afternoon, making this one of the bigger events of the season.”

The race day schedule for the season-opening WhosYourDriver.org NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 150/NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s on Saturday afternoon, March 21, has practice running from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., grandstand gates opening at 11:30 a.m., and qualifying starting at 12 noon.

An autograph session is scheduled for 1 p.m., and the first race is slated to get the green flag at 2 p.m.

The first official activity of South Boston Speedway’s 2020 season comes a week prior to the WhosYourDriver.org NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 150/NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s racing program.

On Saturday, March 14 South Boston Speedway will host its annual Open Practice/Media Day event, weather permitting. Fans will be admitted free and can watch the day’s activities from the frontstretch grandstands and from the tailgate section on the backstretch.

The Open Practice Day schedule has registration and pit gates opening at 9 a.m. Practice will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., with the pit area closing at 4 p.m.

SBS PR