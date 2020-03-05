Jebb Mac Band to perform March 13 concert presented by Bud Light Seltzer at Darlington Raceway's Speed & Feed BBQ and car show

Darlington Raceway has announced that The Jebb Mac Band will perform at the track’s Speed & Feed BBQ Festival and Car Show presented by Raldex on Friday, March 13 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The Friday night concert, which will take place in the Cale Yarborough Garage in the track’s infield, will be sponsored by Bud Light Seltzer.

“To be able to play at a venue like Darlington Raceway is special for all of us in The Jebb Mac Band,” lead singer and group founder Jebb Mac said. “Darlington is a historical place and has great tradition and history. We are honored to be performing at their Speed and Feed BBQ Festival on March 13.”

The Jebb Mac Band release their energy to a packed crowd at a laid back watering hole, with raucous covers ranging from Johnny Cash to Eminem, and original tunes evoking lazy river days and hot Southern nights.

Jebb Mac launched full-bore into the music industry as a member of Justin Smith & the Folk-Hop Band – a dynamic 8-piece from Columbia, S.C. With his former band, Jebb Mac toured with and opened for such national acts as Snoop Dogg, Collective Soul, and more. Ultimately deciding to branch off on his own, Mac released two solo albums (Alcohol & Agony and The Suburban Chronicles) before eventually putting together his own band.

Led by Jebb Mac on vocals and rhythm guitar, the Jebb Mac Band features Emery Henderson (trombone, vocals), Emma Hamilton (keys, vocals), Tyler Roberts (lead guitar, vocals), Nelson James (drums), Jeff Springs (vocals, lead guitar), Barry Carmichael (bass guitar) and Don Colton (saxophone).

The band already has one album release under their belt, Business As UNusual, produced by Cory Plaugh; and recorded, mixed, and mastered at Plaugh's House Recording Studio (Irmo, SC). The album features the singles “Inner Tube” and “Buzz On,” which have garnered the attention of regional country and country crossover radio stations. They have recently been in the studio in Nashville, TN with Grammy-nominated producer Kent Wells. Their new single release, “Sip of That,” evokes warm memories of an enchanting summer romance.

In 2019 the band opened for country stars Randy Houser and Easton Corbin, and has also played at the prestigious CCMF (Carolina Country Music Festival) in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on numerous occasions.

“I had the opportunity to see The Jebb Mac Band play in Florence last year and they are a spectacular group that’s full of energy,” track President Kerry Tharp said. “If you haven’t seen The Jebb Mac Band perform before, this is the perfect time to come out and watch them play. They are extremely entertaining.”

The Speed & Feed BBQ Festival and Car Show presented by Raldex will host a barbeque competition, featuring nearly 50 teams representing eight different states. Thus far, states represented include South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Massachusetts, West Virginia and South Dakota.

Next week’s barbeque competition will be judged by the nationally recognized Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS).

The event will be FREE and open to the public on Friday, March 13 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Individual tickets will be sold for the BBQ tasting, which starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Those tasting tickets are $1 each. A $1 per car parking fee will also be administered on both days. The track also plans to have amusement rides and food trucks available both days.

Friday activities will include the Bud Light Seltzer concert, plus pace laps around the famed 1.366-mile track for $10 per person with proceeds benefiting the track’s non-profit arm – Darlington Shares.

Saturday will feature driving experiences in actual race cars through the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience, which will be on site that day. Experiences can be purchased in advance through the driving school by visiting www.RaceWithRusty.com or on the day of the event. Driver experiences are scheduled for 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The track will host a car show on Saturday. Registration for the show can be made in advance by downloading the application at www.DarlingtonRaceway.com/SpeedandFeed. Participants may also sign up on site for the show on March 14.

Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are available by contacting Tyler Grube, Director of Corporate Sales, at 843-395-8877 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Darlington Raceway PR