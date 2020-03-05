Homestead-Miami Speedway Unveils Name and Logo for NASCAR Xfinity Series Race on March 21

The U.S. Census Bureau and Homestead-Miami Speedway announced today the name of the track’s Saturday, March 21 NASCAR Xfinity Series™ race – the 2020CENSUS.GOV 300. The race coincides with the timing of when most households in the United States begin receiving an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census.

The 2020CENSUS.GOV 300 will be broadcast nationally on FS1, and is headlined by Dale Earnhardt Jr. who retired from the NASCAR Cup Series in 2017.

“The Census Bureau is excited about this opportunity to partner with NASCAR and Homestead-Miami Speedway as we raise awareness about the importance of the 2020 Census and why it is easy, safe, and important to respond,” said Dr. Steven Dillingham, Director of the Census Bureau.

Attendees at the 2020CENSUS.GOV 300 will be invited to learn more about the 2020 Census and how to respond. The Census Bureau will also be on site for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series™ race on Friday and the Dixie Vodka 400 Cup Series race on Sunday.

The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. The 2020 Census will count everyone who lives in the United States as of April 1, 2020 (Census Day). Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and informs how billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers annually for the next 10 years. Starting March 12, households will be able to respond online, by phone or by mail.

Tickets for the NASCAR weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway are now available and can be purchased by calling (866) 409-RACE (7223) or visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com . The weekend includes the Dixie Vodka 400 (Sunday, March 22), the 2020CENSUS.GOV 300 (Saturday, March 21) and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race (Friday, March 20).

HMS PR