AMS ups the ante: Fans can help driver charities by going to bounty race

Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith and Atlanta Motor Speedway are upping the ante for the $100,000 bounty to beat Kyle Busch during the March 14 Georgia 200, and driver charities will bank the rewards.



NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick and Gander Outdoors Chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis placed a $100,000 bounty on NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series ace Kyle Busch, payable to any NASCAR Cup Series driver who can beat him in a truck race. With Georgia native Chase Elliott now on the entry list, the March 14 race at AMS is promising to be a high-stakes, thrilling affair.



Smith and AMS have raised the stakes, vowing to give $5 to a driver charity from each eligible ticket purchase.



Race fans who purchase a ticket to the March 14 NASCAR doubleheader – which includes the Georgia 200 bounty challenge race (1:30 p.m. on FS1) and a NASCAR Xfinity Series race (4:00 p.m. on FS1) – can now choose the driver and driver foundations that will benefit.



Eligible drivers currently include Busch, the NASCAR Cup Series champion who has currently won seven straight NASCAR Truck Series races; Harvick, who stirred the pot when he put the initial $50,000 up as a bounty; and Elliott, the first Cup driver to accept the challenge for the Georgia 200 at AMS. If additional challengers emerge, the drivers and their respective charities will also become eligible.



“The anticipation for this race and the buzz around this bounty is growing every day,” Smith said. “Where the drivers saw a chance to inject more fun and excitement into this race, we see a chance to step it up even more and help some people in need through some very worthy driver charities.”



Fans can ensure their ticket purchase helps the driver charity of their choice by purchasing through the AMS ticket office (877-9-AMS-TIX) and stating the driver and foundation of choice or by going to https://www. atlantamotorspeedway.com/ bounty/ and choosing their preferred driver. Tickets for the Saturday NASCAR Doubleheader – which includes the Georgia 200 bounty challenge race – are free for children 12 and under.



The Georgia 200 and NASCAR Xfinity Series race are part of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend March 13-15. Tickets and camping locations for Georgia’s NASCAR weekend can be obtained by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX or visiting www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

AMS PR