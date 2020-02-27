Vankor extends partnership for spring NASCAR Truck race and Sprint Car Nationals at Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway and Vankor have agreed to a multi-year partnership extension for the independent energy and commodities company to continue its title partnership of both the Vankor 350 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race and Tony Stewart presents the Vankor Sprint Car Nationals.

The 2020 season marks the third consecutive year Vankor has been involved at No Limits, Texas. In 2018, the North Texas-based oil and gas trade and distribution company was named the title sponsor of the Tony Stewart presents the Vankor Texas Sprint Car Nationals at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track. Their involvement expanded last year with the naming rights for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Vankor 350 that kicked off the NASCAR's spring race weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

"We're excited to extend our reach farther into the consumer sector of our industry by participating in the value chain that supports motorsports. Partnering with the Texas Motor Speedway allows Vankor to be involved in a great sport and see energy at work," said Ken Goggans, President of Vankor. "We're pleased to continue building our strong relationship with Texas Motor Speedway in 2020."

The Vankor 350 is scheduled for Friday, March 27, and will kick off a NASCAR tripleheader weekend that also features the Xfinity Series My Bariatric Solutions 300 on Saturday, March 28, and NASCAR Cup Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 on Sunday, March 29.

"Vankor jumped in with both feet two years ago and have become a great and valued partner," said Eddie Gossage, president and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway. "We appreciate the value they bring to Texas Motor Speedway as an industry leader as well as being a Texas-based company and look forward to continued success with their events."

For ticket information on the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 weekend and all Texas Motor Speedway events, contact the Texas Motor Speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500 or online at.

TMS PR