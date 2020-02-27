Easter Egg Hunt is April 5 at MIS

Michigan International Speedway is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 5. Kids 12 and under will have the opportunity to hunt for more than 10,000 candy-filled eggs on the tri-oval.

The gates for the festivities will open at 1 p.m. and the green flag for the Easter Egg Hunt will drop at 2 p.m. with three different age groups participating. All kids five years of age and under will have their own hunt. Next, kids ages 6-8 will scurry around in one section to see who can collect the most eggs. All kids ages 9-12 will have their own area for the Easter Egg Hunt.

“We are excited to welcome families and more importantly children to the speedway for the Easter Egg Hunt,” track President Rick Brenner said. “We continually strive to bring more people to the area throughout the entire year and this is an opportunity for us to host families at the speedway for a fun event.”

The action is not limited to the tri-oval. Bounce houses and games will line pit road. Families can take a memorable photo with Brooks or in front of the pace car parked in Gatorade Victory Lane. Guests are also welcome to sign the start/finish line.

All guests can enter the infield through the tunnel off Brooklyn Highway beginning at 1 p.m. All activities are weather dependent.

The Easter Egg Hunt continues the speedway’s mission to create family-friendly activities all year. During the two NASCAR Cup Series weekends this summer, Michigan International Speedway has entertainment planned for kids of all ages. Accessibility of the NASCAR drivers to the fans is unmatched to any other sport as children will get close to their favorite driver and can stand right on the track on Sunday morning.

Tickets start at $39 for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 7 and the Consumers Energy 400 on Aug. 9. Fans can find the perfect campsite for their families and friends in any of the different campgrounds at the track starting at $160. Campers have the option to move into select campgrounds on Thursday of race week starting at $130. Fans can visit www.mispeedway.com or call 888-905-7223 to learn more.

Kids 12 and under are admitted free on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, kids 12 and under tickets start at $20. Kids 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $20, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

Any guest who purchases a kids 12 and under ticket to the FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 7 or the Consumers Energy 400 on Aug. 9 will automatically receive a Free kids Pit and Driver Introduction Pass added to their order courtesy of Henry Ford Health System.

MIS PR