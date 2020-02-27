March 14 open practice kicks off 2020 season activity at South Boston

The start of South Boston Speedway’s 2020 season is right around the corner, and drivers and race teams throughout the region are busy getting ready for the start of on-track activity.

South Boston Speedway’s first on-track activity comes on Saturday, March 14, when the track hosts its annual Open Practice/Media Day event, weather permitting. Fans will be admitted free and can watch the day’s activities from the frontstretch grandstands and from the tailgate section on the backstretch.

The first race of the season follows one week later, when South Boston Speedway will host the running of the WhosYourDriver.org NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 150/NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s on Saturday afternoon, March 21.

“Area race teams and drivers look forward to our Open Practice Day because it gives them an opportunity to get their cars on the track, make needed adjustments, and prepare for the start of the season,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Cathy Rice.

“It also gives fans an opportunity to see some of the cars that will be competing here this season.”

The Open Practice Day schedule has registration and pit gates opening at 9 a.m. Practice will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., with the pit area closing at 4 p.m.

South Boston Speedway’s season-opening event, the WhosYourDriver.org NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 150/NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s on Saturday afternoon, March 21, will feature the stars and cars of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and the region’s NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division teams. The touring NASCAR Whelen Modified will be featured in a 150-lap race, and the region’s NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division drivers will be featured in a pair of 75-lap races.

The WhosYourDriver.org NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 150 is the season-opening race for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. It is also the first of only two events that the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will have in the south this season.

Ron Silk, the winner of last year’s NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at South Boston Speedway, last year’s South Boston Speedway pole winner, Tommy Catalano, who qualified with a speed of over 103 mph, and Southern favorites Burt Myers and Frank Fleming are among the competitors fans will be looking forward to seeing in South Boston Speedway’s season-opener.

“We are looking forward to the return of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour to South Boston Speedway,” Rice remarked.

“Last year’s race was an exciting one, and we are expecting this season’s race will be exciting as well.”

The twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division will kick off the chase for the 2020 South Boston Speedway championship and a busy start to South Boston Speedway’s 2020 season schedule, which features twin NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division race events on the first two dates of the season schedule.

The race day schedule for the season-opening WhosYourDriver.org NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 150/NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s on Saturday afternoon, March 21, has practice running from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., grandstand gates opening at 11:30 a.m., and qualifying starting at 12 noon.

An autograph session is scheduled for 1 p.m., and the first race is slated to get the green flag at 2 p.m.

Advance adult general admission tickets for the March 21 WhosYourDriver.org NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 150/NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s are available for $10 each until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 20.

Tickets may be purchased by calling the South Boston Speedway office at 434-572-4947 or 1-877-440-1540 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Children 12-and-under will be admitted free with a paying adult.

Adult general admission tickets will be $15 each on race day.

