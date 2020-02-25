Don’t Hit Snooze! Secure Your Official Travel Package to the 2020 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway through PRIMESPORT

With world’s greatest drivers set to return to Talladega Superspeedway April 26, for the 2020 GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series event, fans have an easy way to plan their trip to experience the three- and four-wide, nail-biting action LIVE with an Official Travel Package from PRIMESPORT, the Official Fan Travel Partner of Talladega Superspeedway.

PRIMESPORT, a division of On Location Experiences, is the leader in providing direct access to the largest events in sports and entertainment. Official Travel Packages through PRIMESPORT allow fans to relax and avoid the hassle of handling every aspect of their travel individually. Packages offer a premium selection of race tickets, bundled with deluxe hotel accommodations, worry-free transportation, concierge on-site staff, weekend FanVision Rental, and much more.

Fans who are looking to enhance their race day experience can upgrade their package to include seating in the luxurious, open-air Pit Road Club. Located directly behind pit road where race teams change tires and refuel their drivers’ cars, the Pit Road Club gives fans the chance to take in the most exciting racing on the planet, and feel like they’re in the middle of the action at the 2.66-mile venue. The 600-person Pit Road Club includes covered, chair back seating, all-inclusive food and drink, plus more!

Guests with Pit Road Club admission also gain entree to the one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience and receive incredible access where they can be under the same roof where the race cars are being prepped by the race teams throughout race weekend. The Garage Experience also offers FREE Wi-Fi, a reserved area at Gatorade Victory Lane to witness the winner’s celebration, entertainment stage for local music, Driver Q&As and other interviews in Fr8Auctions Celebration Plaza, social areas including the Tito’s Lemonade Lounge and Clyde May’s Courtyard, Kids Zone, and the opportunity to take part in Sunday pre-race ceremonies and Driver Introductions at the start-finish line.

For more information on PRIMESPORT and Official Talladega Superspeedway travel packages, visit PRIMESPORT.com.

For tickets and more information about the Talladega Garage Experience and Talladega Superspeedway’s tripleheader NASCAR weekend featuring the GEICO 500, MoneyLion 300, and General Tire 200, please visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

TSS PR