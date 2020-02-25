Weedsport Speedway: DIRTcar Track Spotlight

Weedsport Speedway and the history of DIRTcar are inextricably intertwined. Every Super DIRTcar Series star has tested their mettle on the .375-mile Central New York dirt track and the 2020 schedule is primed to bring the excitement to race fans once again.

Weedsport Speedway is the ultimate test of a driver’s car and throttle control. Multiple racing lines from the top to the bottom of the track develop in every race. Only the best of the best have figured out the fastest way around. Matt Sheppard and Erick Rudolph have been the ringers as of late but by all accounts, the Super DIRTcar Series field is catching up.

Weedsport hosts three Super DIRTcar Series races plus the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, DIRTcar 358 Modified Series, DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series, and the DIRTcar Pro Stock Series in 2020.

The Super DIRTcar Series kicks Weedsport’s racing season off on Monday, May 25. The Heroes Remembered 100 is quickly becoming a Memorial Day tradition for racers and fans across the Northeast.

Round two at the historic Central New York oval falls on Sunday, June 26 when we celebrate the induction ceremony at the Northeast Dirt Hall of Fame with the classic $10,000 to win Hall of Fame 100.

The Cavalcade of Cup Weekend, Friday & Saturday, September 11-12, is one of the premier dirt track racing events in the Northeast. The weekend culminates with the 100-lap Super DIRTcar Series Feature. Also on the card is the only DIRTcar Pro Stock Series race of the year at Weedsport. The Empire Super Sprints are scheduled for the weekend as well.

One of the highlights on the schedule comes on Saturday, August 1 when the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars come to town along with the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds. The Greatest Show on Dirt is sure to pack the stands.

The final race of 2020 at Al Heinke’s preeminent facility takes place on Wednesday, October 7. The NAPA Super DIRT Week Kick-Off Party features the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series and the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series. The Sportsman will be in the midst of the Fall Championship Challenge.

Non-Series DIRTcar sanctioned races include DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, and DIRTcar Sportsman. All scheduled Features count towards the Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship standings.

Weedsport’s diverse schedule also includes the American Flat Track Bike Series, USAC Sprint Cars, All-Star Sprints, and more including the Empire State Ride to benefit cancer research and treatment at Roswell Park in Buffalo, NY.

Don’t make your visit to Weedsport Speedway a day trip. There are multitudes of great restaurants, shopping, and activities in nearby Syracuse, NY. Don’t miss the famous Dinosaur BBQ or Middle Ages Brewery for some pre-race lunch and libations. If all the racing has you itching to get behind the wheel, hit RPM Raceway in the huge Destiny USA mall for indoor karting.

There are plenty of hotels nearby but none are closer than the Days Inn right off the Weedsport New York State Thruway exit only a half-mile away from the speedway.

If you are a returning fan or a first-timer, there is something for everyone at Weedsport Speedway.

Weedsport Speedway 2020 schedule:

Sunday, May 3 - Test and Tune - All divisions

Monday, May 25 - Heroes Remembered - Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, CRSA Sprints

Sunday, June 7 - All-Star Showcase - All-Star 410 Sprints, Champion Oil DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds

Sunday, June 14 - Thunder on the Erie - USAC National Sprints, Champion Oil DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, CNY Mod Lites

Friday/Saturday, July 3-4 - New York Short Track - American Flat Track Bike Series

Sunday, July 26 - Hall of Fame 100 - Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, Classics on Dirt

Thursday, July 30 - Empire State Ride - Cycling to benefit Roswell Park Alliance Foundation

Saturday, August 1 - Empire State Challenge - World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, DIRTcar 358 Modifieds

Sunday, August 9 - Legends Reunion - Empire Super Sprints, DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour

Friday/Saturday, September 11-12 - Champion Oil DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, Empire Super Sprints, Super DIRTcar Series, RUSH Late Models, DIRTcar Pro Stock Series, CNY Mod Lites

Wednesday, October 7 - NAPA Super DIRT Week Kick-Off Party - DIRTcar 358 Modified Series, DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series

DIRTcar Series PR