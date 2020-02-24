AMS to recognize its most loyal fans with new concourse addition

Loyal supporters of Atlanta Motor Speedway are getting some love in a new way when they arrive for this year’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

The Speedway is adding a large mural on the concourse near the start/finish line under the Champions Grandstand which will recognize fans who regularly attend its NASCAR weekend each year.

The mural will bear the name of each “five star” fan, which indicates they’ve attended NASCAR races at AMS in five consecutive years or more.

“The fans are at the heart of everything we do here at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Without their support we wouldn’t be here, so we wanted to give something back to recognize that” said AMS Executive Vice President Brandon Hutchison. “This addition to the concourse is a way for us to show how much we appreciate every single person who chooses to spend their time here with us, especially those who do so year after year.”

The five-star fan recognition is the 18th enhancement come from Atlanta Motor Speedway’s “20 in 20” initiative. All told the Speedway will be announcing 20 individual enhancements to increase fan value and the overall enjoyment of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR weekend on March 13-15.

Tickets and camping locations for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway are available now by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX or visiting www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

AMS PR