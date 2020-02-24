Coca-Cola Consolidated Teams Up with Richmond Raceway as the Official Refreshment Partner of Richmond Raceway eSports Fueled by Sunoco

Richmond Raceway and Coca-Cola Consolidated have partnered to support the growing esports program, Richmond Raceway eSports Fueled by Sunoco, with Coca-Cola Consolidated being the official refreshment partner. Coca-Cola Consolidated will also receive naming rights for the Richmond Raceway eSports Fueled by Sunoco’s inaugural development program, Coca-Cola Richmond Raceway eSports Development team (Coca-Cola ReD). Coca-Cola will be the primary sponsor of the No. 46 Toyota Camry in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series driven by Jimmy Mullis.

“Coca-Cola Consolidated is a long-time valued partner of Richmond Raceway, so we look forward to their expanded sponsorship with Richmond Raceway eSports Fueled by Sunoco,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “As Richmond Raceway continues to be a key part of the evolution of esports in motorsports, we appreciate Coca-Cola Consolidated’s support of our esports program and our mission to connect with the next generation of race fans.”

As the official refreshment partner of Richmond Raceway eSports Fueled by Sunoco, Coca-Cola products will provide the energy, hydration and refreshment for our esports athletes before, during, and after eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series races. The partnership also supports Richmond Raceway eSports Fueled by Sunoco events including the Richmond Raceway eSports Sunoco Series, which is two five-race esports tournaments hosted on Microsoft’s Xbox One and Sony’s PlayStation 4.

Richmond Raceway eSports Sunoco Series will be two five-race tournaments, totaling 20 esports races, on the NASCAR Heat 4 platform. The competitions will be held online leading up to the Toyota Spring Race Weekend on April 17-19 and NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend on Sept. 11-12. Spring registration for the Richmond Raceway eSports Sunoco Series is now open on richmondraceway.com/esports.

“Coca-Cola Consolidated is always looking to find innovative ways to engage with racing fans and partners,” said Heather Hucks, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Coca-Cola Consolidated. “With the launch of Coca-Cola Energy, we are excited to provide Richmond Raceway eSports fans and drivers with a new beverage experience before, during and after iRacing competitions.”

Coca-Cola Consolidated holds the naming rights associated with the new Richmond Raceway eSports Development team, Coca-Cola ReD. The Coca-Cola ReD team will identify and work with select athletes in the Mid-Atlantic to amplify their online presence, support the growth of their personal brand, and aid their development to become future competitors in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series.

The Coca-Cola ReD athletes will race throughout the year on iRacing under the Richmond Raceway eSports Fueled by Sunoco brand. The Coca-Cola ReD team will also attend Richmond events as ambassadors of Richmond Raceway eSports Fueled by Sunoco. The inaugural Coca-Cola ReD team will be announced in the near future.

Richmond Raceway eSports Fueled by Sunoco will compete for its third consecutive season in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series. Jimmy Mullis will be behind the wheel of the No. 46 Coca-Cola Toyota Camry. This will be Mullis’s third year with Richmond Raceway eSports Fueled by Sunoco.

To download the Coca-Cola ReD logo and No. 46 Coca-Cola Toyota Camry paint scheme, click here.

In three seasons competing in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, Mullis has two wins, ten top 5’s, and 24 top 10’s with 115 laps led. He finished fifth in points in 2019, 11th in 2018, and 18th in 2017. Mullis will continue to drive the No. 46 Toyota Camry, which is symbolic of the year Richmond Raceway was founded and held its first race in 1946.

“It feels great to be driving the No. 46 Coca-Cola Consolidated Toyota Camry this season for Richmond Raceway eSports Fueled by Sunoco,” said Jimmy Mullis. “Knowing Coca-Cola Consolidated’s history in NASCAR, it is an honor to represent them in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series. I look forward to putting our Coca-Cola Toyota Camry up front this season.”

Zack Novak will drive the No. 90 Sunoco/Sim Seats Toyota Camry for Richmond Raceway eSports Fueled by Sunoco this season. Novak won the 2019 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series championship competing for Roush Fenway Racing eSports. In three seasons competing in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, Novak has six wins and 17 top 5’s with 816 laps led. Novak also won the 2018 eNASCAR IGNITE Series, the eNASCAR youth-focused platform for gamers aged 13-16 years-old. The No. 90 Sunoco/Sim Seats Toyota Camry honors Richmond native and long-time NASCAR team owner, Junie Donlavey.

NASCAR and professional esports teams will return for 2020 competition in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, including new teams established by NASCAR Cup Series drivers William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson. The eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series season is available for fans to wartch on Facebook, Twitch, YouTube and eNASCAR.com.

The eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series will return to NBCSN this season for six races during the series’ Playoffs. The series debuted on NBCSN last summer with a pair of All-Star exhibition races and was followed by the first-ever eNASCAR championship telecast on NBCSN’s NASCAR America at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

For more details on the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, including the full season schedule and team rosters visit eNASCAR.com and iRacing. com. For more information on iRacing and special membership offers, visit iRacing.com.

Coca-Cola Consolidated will also be the primary sponsor of the state-of-the-art Richmond Raceway Simulator, which will receive a new Coca-Cola themed paint scheme for the year. The Coca-Cola Richmond Raceway Simulator is an interactive two-seat, in-car driving simulator that allows fans to get behind the wheel to drive Richmond’s famed ¾-mile D-shaped oval and 79 other tracks including some select Racing Virginia tracks.

The Coca-Cola Richmond Raceway Simulator will be available for fans at key outbound events throughout the year. The Richmond Raceway Simulator is powered by iRacing, the world’s premier motorsports racing simulation platform. Richmond-based Sim Seats designed and installed the hardware for the simulator.

To learn more about Richmond Raceway eSports Fueled by Sunoco, follow on Twitter or visit richmondraceway.com/esports.

Richmond Raceway PR