Champion wrestler Anthony Robles to attempt Guinness World Record at Phoenix Raceway ahead of Fanshield 500

Sports hero, collegiate champion wrestler and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Ambassador, Anthony Robles, will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most pull-ups in one minute with an 80 lb. pack. The current record of 18 pull-ups was set by Adam Sandel in December 2017. Robles will make his attempt during the O’Reilly Auto Parts Pre-Race Party at Phoenix Raceway prior to the green flag of the FanShield 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 8.

“I’m looking forward to attempting another Guinness World Record,” said Robles. “To be able to make my attempt during pre-race of the FanShield 500, in front of a huge crowd, is that much more motivation for me. I’ve been training hard and am feeling pretty good about the attempt. But this is more than just a world record attempt for me. It’s a way for me to support DAV and their ‘Victories For Veterans program,’ and anyone can join me by visiting victoriesforveterans.com for more info.”

Born with one leg, Robles represents what one can achieve with sheer determination and perseverance. In high school, the Arizona native chose to pursue wrestling. After intensive training, Robles went 96-0 in his junior and senior years at Mesa High School and won two state championships, as well as the 2006 National High School Championship.

Despite his high school success, Robles was not recruited by his top choices for college and chose to continue his dream at Arizona State University where he redshirted his freshman year. After four years, Robles concluded his career at Arizona State with a record of 122-23, a three-time PAC-12 wrestling champion, three-time NCAA All-American and 125-pound NCAA Champion in 2011. Robles has also won two ESPY Awards and is a National Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee.

A film adaptation of Robles’ memoir, titled “Unstoppable,” was announced in November 2019 and will be produced by Dwayne Johnson, Seven Bucks Productions, and 101 Studios. “Unstoppable” is the inspiring true-life story of Robles as a sports hero who, despite being born with one leg to a single-parent family, overcame every obstacle to become a collegiate wrestling star.

Tickets to the FanShield 500 Speed Fest Weekend at Phoenix Raceway, March 6-8, are available online at PhoenixRaceway.com, by phone at 866-408-RACE (7223), or in person at the Phoenix Raceway ticket office during regular business hours.

Phoenix Raceway PR