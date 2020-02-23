Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race postponed to Sunday

Rain has postponed the Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after the completion of Stage 1.



All Saturday tickets will be honored on Sunday, and seating priority will go to those with Pennzoil 400 tickets. Saturday ticket holders will have access to standing room only areas for the Pennzoil 400.



The race is scheduled for completion on Sunday, and will be run after the conclusion of the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube. The Boyd Gaming 300 will resume approximately one hour after the Cup race concludes.



Club and suite ticket holders for the Boyd Gaming 300 will be admitted to the grandstands for the Pennzoil 400 – which begins at 12:30 p.m. – on Sunday, but will not be allowed to access the premium areas until 30 minutes after the Cup Series race concludes.



The Pennzoil 400 will air live on FOX at 12:30 p.m., and the Boyd Gaming 300 will follow with live coverage on FS1.

LVMS PR