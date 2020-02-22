Popular L.A. Muralist to Help Honor NASCAR Driver Jimmie Johnson

With over 65 murals covering walls and commercial buildings from Venice Beach to San Fernando Valley to Orange County, renowned L.A. muralist Jonas Never has added Auto Club Speedway to his to palette, creating a tribute to seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson. The mural is the first one that Never has done in the Inland Empire area.

Never is a prominent muralist and many may recognize his incredible artwork throughout Southern California. One of his landmark murals is the “Touch of Venice” – a giant black and white image covering the wall of a four-story building at the edge of the Venice Boardwalk. The realistic murals are inspired by sports, music, movies, music and other iconic subject matters.

Jonas started off as a graffiti artist, so it was only natural to paint large objects and do them quickly. As a former college baseball player, many of his murals depict his passion for sports and pop-culture. He’s painted sport heroes such as Kobe Bryant and icons including Vin Scully. Follow @never1959 on Instagram to see his artwork.

“This is Never’s first mural focusing on a NASCAR legend. We’re honored to have him create this for NASCAR fans to celebrate our hometown hero,” said Dave Allen, Auto Club Speedway President. “It’s the perfect scenario that a Southern California artist is creating a long-lasting tribute to a Southern California NASCAR legend.”

The mural of the El Cajon native is more than a portrait. It tells a story of his career highlights at Auto Club Speedway. Johnson has six NASCAR Cup Series victories (more than any driver) including his first career NASCAR Cup Series win in 2002 at Auto Club Speedway. Johnson will race his last Auto Club 400 on March 1st as a full-time NASCAR Driver.

When NASCAR Auto Club 400 race weekend (Feb. 28-March 1) ticket holders arrive to Auto Club Speedway they will be welcomed by a 19’ x 24’ mural honoring Jimmie Johnson on the wall of the APEX building in the heart of the Fan Zone near the main stage.

With a race ticket, fans can see the Jimmie Johnson mural located in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone, plus experience driver appearances, live music performances, autograph sessions, Monster Energy Smoke Show, Viva La Fiesta Zone, Lefty's Fun Zone - the ultimate kid hangout, interactive exhibits and other family fun. To purchase tickets, call 1-800-944-RACE (7223) or shop online at www.autoclubspeedway.com.

ACS PR