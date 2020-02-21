Special $48 ticket package available to Jimmie Johnson fans for the 60th running of the Food City 500

Calling all Jimmie Johnson fans: Bristol Motor Speedway is offering a special, limited $48 ticket deal ($20 for kids 12-and under) as the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champ participates in an on-site Q&A prior to his final Food City 500.



The ticket package, a special partnership between Johnson, NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports that celebrates the California native’s final full-time season in the sport, includes a grandstand seat and access to a special Q&A featuring the two-time Food City 500 winner at the BMS South Building on Sunday, April 5. Existing ticket holders can add the Q&A experience for just $20. Space for the Q&A is limited, so fans will want to act today to secure their spots.



“Seven-time Cup champ Jimmie Johnson is a true titan of this sport and we’re excited to offer fans this great $48 ticket package during his #OneFinalTime Tour,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “The Q&A prior to the Food City 500 will be a can’t miss event for any JJ fan or anyone who appreciates the history of NASCAR.”



Johnson, who is tied for the most all-time Cup Series championships with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt, has had a dynamic career at Bristol. The veteran has competed in 36 career BMS Cup races in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, having achieved 21 top 10 finishes. He first won the Food City 500 in 2010, which was his milestone 50th career victory. He added to that trophy seven years later, claiming the Food City 500 once again in 2017. In addition to his two April wins, Johnson earned his first Bristol pole at the 2010 Night Race. He is looking for a fourth consecutive Food City 500 top 10 finish on April 5 and his first career victory in the prestigious Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on Saturday, Sept. 19.



To purchase the Jimmie Johnson ticket package, call the BMS ticket office at 423-BRISTOL.

BMS PR