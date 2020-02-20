Actor Martin Kove Named Grand Marshal - NASCAR Xfinity Race

Martin Kove, best known for his portrayal as the “misunderstood” karate sensei, John Kreese, in “The Karate Kid” trilogy, will serve as the Grand Marshal at the Production Alliance Group 300 NASCAR Xfinity race on Feb. 29.

Kove will give the command “Gentlemen start your engines” prior to the 1 p.m. (PT) race airing on FS1. The official race hashtag will be #PAG300.

Kove has participated in some 100 films in his career, sharing the screen with such contemporaries as Kevin Costner, Burt Reynolds, Sylvester Stallone, Leonardo DiCaprio, Luke Wilson, and Kenny Rogers – to name a few.

In 2018, Kove reprised his role of John Kreese in the YouTube series “Cobra Kai.” In 2019, Kove appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” “VFW” – in which he portrays a war veteran alongside such notables as Stephen Lang, Fred Williamson, and William Sadler – is currently in theaters and available on-demand. And season 3 of “Cobra Kai” is set for release later this year.

Production Alliance Group is a world-wide premium live-event and creative development company based in Tustin, CA. Their passion for their craft has allowed them to work with top names and brands in both corporate and entertainment industries.

To see Kove give the starting command, fans can purchase online at www.autoclubspeedway.com, call 800-944-7223 or visit the Auto Club Speedway Ticket Office at 9300 Cherry Avenue, Fontana.

ACS PR