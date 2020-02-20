Rancid & Dropkick Murphys to Perform at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway on Monday, May 4

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) and AEG Presents announce popular punk rock bands Rancid and Dropkick Murphys, and special guests Gerry Cinnamon, as part of the Virginia Lottery Concert Series to play at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway on Monday, May 4 at 6:00 p.m. With today’s announcement, tickets are officially on sale to the public online at vaculive.com or in-person at The National Box Office at 708 East Broad Street in Richmond, Va.

Rancid is an American punk rock band formed in Berkeley, Ca., in 1991. The band was one of the first groups to bring mainstream interest to punk rock in the mid-1990’s. The band is made up of founding members Tim Armstrong on guitar and vocals and Matt Freeman on bass and vocals, along with Lars Frederiksen on guitar and vocals and Branden Steineckert on drums.

The band has released nine studio albums selling over four million records worldwide, making it one of the most successful independent punk rock groups of all-time. Rancid came to prominence in 1994 with its second studio album, Let’s Go, featuring the hit single “Salvation.” It followed with the certified gold and platinum album …And Out Come the Wolves, selling more than one million copies in the U.S. To learn more about Rancid, visit rancidrancid.com.

Dropkick Murphys is an American Celtic punk band formed in Quincy, Mass., in 1996. The band consists of Ken Casey on bass guitar and lead vocals, Matt Kelly on drums, bodhran, and backing vocals, Al Barr on lead vocals, James Lynch on guitar and backing vocals, Tim Brennan on accordion, mandolin, bouzouki, guitar, keyboard, piano, tin whistle, backing vocals, and lead guitar, and Jeff DaRosa on banjo, mandolin, bouzouki, guitar, keyboard, piano, harmonica, tin whistle, and backing vocals.

The band has released nine albums and gaining mainstream popularity for their tours and annual St. Patrick’s Day shows held around Boston, Mass. Dropkick Murphy’s two biggest hits, 2004’s “Tessie” and 2005’s “I’m Shipping Up to Boston.” The latter was featured in 2006 Academy Award winning movie, The Departed. The song went on to become the band’s only platinum selling single and most popular song. For more information on the Dropkick Murphys, visit dropkickmurphys.com.

The Commonwealth Mall at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! will feature concessions, displays, and merchandise on the day of the event, with gates opening at 5:00 p.m. The address for Virginia Credit Union LIVE! is 900 E. Laburnum in Richmond, Va. Parking for the event is located in Lot D, at the corner of Laburnum and Carolina Avenues, and can be accessed through Gate 4 on Laburnum Avenue. Parking is $10 cash only for the public and free for Virginia Credit Union members with lots opening at 4:00 p.m.

Virginia Credit Union LIVE! continues to bring top musical acts and superior concert experiences to music fans in the Richmond region. The venue has hosted top national recording artists such as Aerosmith, Sting, Jimmy Buffett, Dave Matthews Band, Robert Plant, Florida Georgia Line, The Lumineers, and The 1975.

In addition to its 6,000 covered seats, the venue hosts six permanent private dressing rooms with restrooms and showers attached to the stage as well as two loading docks. There is a separate hospitality building providing a full menu of food and beverage amenities. The backstage area is completely secured with ample room for parking large vehicles and tour buses.

