NASCAR Auto Club 400 Headliner: Country Artist Chase Bryant

Country Artist Chase Bryant will headline the pre-race concert to kick-off the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 race on Sunday, March 1 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana. Bryant will perform on the main stage in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Chase Bryant has several country hits including “Take It on Back,” “Little Bit of You,” Hell if I Know,” and “Room to Breathe,” among others.

With a race ticket, fans will receive access to the O’Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone including the Chase Bryant concert, NASCAR driver appearances, autograph sessions, Monster Energy activations, Lucha Libre, and other family fun.

Admission tickets start at $50.00 to see Chase Bryant and to watch NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 race. Call 1-800-944-RACE (7223), shop online www.autoclubspeedway.com, or stop by the Auto Club Speedway ticket office at 9300 Cherry Ave. in Fontana.

ACS PR

