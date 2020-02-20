Take a Walk on the Wild Side at Talladega Superspeedway’s 15th Annual AWF Wild Game Cook-Off Saturday, February 29

Get a taste of the great outdoors during Talladega Superspeedway’s 15th annual Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) Wild Game Cook-Off on Saturday, February 29.

The event will be held in the 35,000 square foot BIG BILL’S Open Air Social club, located in the new Talladega Garage Experience in the iconic ’Dega infield. Dozens of talented Alabama cook-off teams will bring their best recipes from wild game, fish and fowl to the table, fire up their grills and go head-to-head in the same area where NASCAR’s stars prepare their cars to tackle the 33-degree banked venue.

The winning teams will be determined by some of the state’s most recognizable voices, faces and those with bi-lines who will serve as official judges. They include:

Jim Dunaway – WJOX 94.5 The Roundtable Co-Host

Ryan Brown – WJOX 94.5 The Roundtable Co-Host

Matt Murphy – Talk 99.5 Matt and Aunie Host

Andrea Lindenberg – Talk 99.5 Matt and Aunie Host

Greg Burgess – WZZK The Rick and Bubba Show Host

Mike Dubberly – FOX6 Good Day Alabama Co-Host

Guy Rawlings – NBC 13 News Anchor

Lisa Crane – NBC 13 News Anchor

Rick Karle – NBC 13 News Anchor

Chris Breece – CBS 42 Sports Director

Anthony Cook – Anniston Star/Daily Home Executive Editor

Jeff Speegle – ABC 33/40 Weeknight Sports Anchor

Adam Schwartz – It’s a Southern Thing

DJ Ricky Aaron – 106.9 The Eagle Personality

Madison Reeves – iHeartMedia (102.5 The Bull, 103.7 The Q)

Teams will spend hours preparing mouth-watering dishes that everyone in attendance will have the opportunity to sample, some of which include venison, pheasant, duck, wild boar, shrimp and so much more. Tickets to attend the AWF Wild Game Cook-Off are $40 per person, or $50 per couple, while youth under the age of 15 receive free admittance. Gates open to the family-friendly event at 4 p.m. CST.

In addition to the delectable dishes prepared by some of Alabama’s best wild game chefs, the event will also feature live music, raffles, door prizes, and an incredible array of spectacular and unique silent auction items.

To purchase tickets or participate as a cook team, call Alabama Wildlife Federation at 334-285-4550 or visit their website at www.alabamawildlife.org.

Prizes will be presented to the first through third place winners in each division, as well as a “Best Presentation” prize, and “Best Overall Winner.” The “Best Overall Winner” will be invited to the state finals held in Millbrook, AL on August 8, to compete for the title of AWF 2020 Wild Game Cook-Off State Champion.

The Alabama Wildlife Federation, established by sportsmen in 1935, is the state’s oldest and largest citizens’ conservation organization. The mission of the Alabama Wildlife Federation, a 501©3 non-profit group supported by membership dues and donations, is to promote conservation and wise use of Alabama’s wildlife and related natural resources as a basis for economic and social prosperity. To learn more about the Alabama Wildlife Federation, including membership details, programs and projects, visit www.alabamawildlife.org or by phone at 1-800-822-WILD.

NASCAR action returns to Talladega Superspeedway for its spring tripleheader weekend, April 24-26. The General Tire 200 for the ARCA Menards Series will kick off the action-packed weekend on Friday, April 24. The MoneyLion 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series event is set for Saturday, April 25, with the weekend's anchor event, the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race scheduled for Sunday, April 26. The one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience will also be making its spring debut during the race weekend, which features “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities with an array of fan activities for all ages. For more information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com .

