Richmond Raceway to Host PWBA Tour Championship for Fourth Consecutive Year on September 7-9

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) will host the season finale of the Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) Tour for the fourth consecutive year with the PWBA Tour Championship on Sept. 7-9. The PWBA Tour Championship will be held in the Historic Old Dominion Building at the Richmond Raceway Complex prior to the NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend on Sept. 11-12.

“Richmond Raceway is proud to continue to be the home for the PWBA Tour Championship as part of a week of championships in the Capital City,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “We look forward to welcoming back the 16 PWBA athletes vying for the PWBA Tour Championship at the Richmond Raceway Complex. The world-class PWBA Tour Championship has become a great addition to the fan experience as part of our NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend.”

The 16-player field will be comprised of PWBA bowlers who have won a 2020 event and completed by point earners for the season. The Richmond Raceway Complex first played host to the PWBA Tour Championship in 2017.

“Richmond Raceway is a special place for me, since I won my first major title there in 2017,” said Shannon O’Keefe, who also won the 2019 PWBA Tour Championship at the Richmond Raceway Complex. “I have had the opportunity to be introduced to NASCAR, and fell in love with the athletes and the pure finesse it takes to do what they do at a high level. I’m looking forward to the PWBA Tour season and plan to be back in Richmond.”

Richmond-based QubicaAMF, a national sponsor of the PWBA, will construct bowling lanes in the Historic Old Dominion Building as part of its PWBA sponsorship. QubicaAMF is the world’s largest manufacturer of bowling products.

“QubicaAMF is proud to continue its involvement with the PWBA Tour, which gives women bowlers from throughout the world the opportunity to compete at the highest level,” said Pat Ciniello, QubicaAMF Chairman. “Our sponsorship of the PWBA Players Championship and building the lanes for the PWBA Tour Championship are part of our commitment to the sport and helping to showcase these outstanding athletes.”

BowlTV will livestream qualifying rounds on Sept. 7-8, and CBS Sports Network will have live coverage of the PWBA Tour Championship’s semifinal rounds and title match on Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. (Eastern).

In addition to the PWBA Tour Championship, bowling will also be represented over our NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend on Sept. 11-12. Go Bowling, the consumer-facing brand of the bowling industry, returns as the NASCAR Xfinity Series sponsor for the third consecutive year. The Go Bowling 250 will be the regular season championship race for the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Friday, Sept. 11. Lanes from the PWBA Tour Championship will be open for fans to bowl throughout race weekend. Tickets can be purchased at richmondraceway.com, calling 866-455-RACE, or visiting the Richmond Raceway Ticket Office.

Tickets for the PWBA Tour Championship will go on sale to the public on May 31. PWBA Tour Championship tickets will be $25 for a three-day pass (Sept. 7-9). Individual tickets for the finals of the PWBA Tour Championship that will be televised on CBS Sports Network on Sept. 9 will be $20. Individual tickets for preliminary rounds on Sept. 7-8 will be $10. Tickets will be available at the Richmond Ticket Office, via phone at 866-455-7223, or online at richmondracewaycomplex.com beginning on May 31.

Visit pwba.com for more information about the PWBA, including complete season schedule, player profiles, news, and more.

Richmond Raceway PR