Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick co-favorites for Pennzoil 400

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is favored to win his hometown Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, according to opening odds from the South Point sportsbook.



Busch, who last won the Pennzoil 400 in 2009, and Kevin Harvick – the Pennzoil 400 champion in 2015 and 2018 – are both 9/2 to take the checkered flag on Feb. 23 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.



Martin Truex Jr., who won the race in 2017, is 5/1 and two-time Las Vegas spring champ Brad Keselowski (2014 and 2016) is 6/1.



Defending Pennzoil 400 champion Joey Logano is 7/1 to return to Victory Lane in Sunday’s 267-lap race. Denny Hamlin, who just won his second consecutive Daytona 500, is 10/1 to win his first Pennzoil 400, while Kyle Larson also checks in at 10/1.



Chase Elliott (15/1) and Ryan Blaney (20/1) are both looking for their first Vegas win, while Kurt Busch (30/1) also looks for an elusive triumph at the Pennzoil 400.



Erik Jones, Alex Bowman and William Byron each join Busch at 30/1, while seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson is 40/1. Johnson has won the Pennzoil 400 the most times of any driver with four trips to Victory Lane (2005-07, 2010).



Clint Bowyer is 60/1 and 2020 Daytona 500 pole sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is 100/1.



The full list of odds can be viewed here.



LVMS’s spring 2020 NASCAR Weekend begins with the Strat 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday, Feb. 21, continues with the Strat qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 on Saturday, Feb. 22, and finishes with the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Feb. 23.

