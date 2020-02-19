The all-electric Volkswagen ID.R will be attending the 2020 Sonoma Speed Festival with the sole aim of setting a new track record at Sonoma Raceway! The Volkswagen Motorsport team will be making daily runs from May 28-31, 2020, in an all-out attempt to beat the current track record of 1:15.430, set by Esteban Gutierrez in the Mercedes-Benz Formula 1 car at the inaugural Sonoma Speed Festival in 2019.
The Volkswagen ID.R currently holds the overall record at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and Goodwood Festival of Speed Hill climb as well as the electric car record on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The car will be configured specifically for the 2.52 mile, 12-turn road course at Sonoma Raceway and with 670 horsepower being produced by its electrical drivetrain, Volkswagen Motorsport is taking no chances in its efforts to beat the Mercedes Benz-held record. This is an occasion that should not be missed!
Purchase your tickets and catch the Volkswagen ID.R in action from May 28-31, 2020 at the Sonoma Speed Festival!
Volkswagen ID.R to Attempt Run at Track Record at Sonoma Speed Festival
Adam Sinclair
Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.
Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.
Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network.
Contact Adam: Email