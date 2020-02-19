Crews to be among busiest drivers at South Boston Speedway this season

There are a lot of busy people in the pit area at South Boston Speedway on race night, many of them multi-tasking in various roles, drivers included.

When it comes to being behind the wheel of a racecar, Nathan Crews of Long Island, Virginia will be among the busier ones.

Crews is planning to make a bid to defend his championship in the Budweiser Pure Stock Division. He also plans to race his Late Model Stock Car in a partial schedule. Stepping into his brother, Daniel Crews’, Limited Sportsman Division car a time or two could also be part of the equation.

“We’re going to focus on the little car, and hopefully we can win another championship,” Crews said.

“If we had the money, we would definitely try to run all of the Late Model races. I’m hoping to shoot for running at least 10 Late Model races, maybe a few more. I might run a Limited race or two as well.”

Crews’ off-season has been busy, splitting time working on the three cars.

“We’re completely rebuilding the four-cylinder car,” Crews noted.

“We’re building my brother, Daniel, a new Limited Sportsman car. We’re trying to find a few sponsors and some other things for his car. Our biggest holdup has been the motor. We’ve got one now, and we’ve got to get it together and need to get it put in the car. We’ve also got some stuff we need to do on the Late Model to get it ready for the season.

“We’ve still got a lot of work to do on the cars to get them like I think they ought to be,” Crews added.

“We’re slowly getting there. I’m sure we will have everything done by the time the season starts.”

A new job is also part of Crews’ full plate.

“I started working at Sellers Racing and have been helping them,” Crews explained.

‘I’m helping H.C. Sellers and their team get things going. Hopefully we will have a good year with them too. It’s really a great opportunity that they have given me. H.C. has always been a big part of my racing career. I’m happy to be a part of their team and helping them. I’m still learning a lot. I’m looking forward to having a pretty big year this year with everything.”

In looking at his prospects of defending last season’s Budweiser Pure Stock Division title, a title he earned by winning nine races and finishing in the Top Five in 13 of his 15 starts, Crews is optimistic.

“It’s always up in the air until you get going,” he pointed out, “but I think we will have a pretty good shot as long as we don’t have too many mechanical issues and things happen. We work really hard trying to make sure the car is ready from week-to-week. Sometimes you wind up having problems that you don’t expect. Hopefully we can get everything to where we don’t have any of those issues.”

Crews says he is looking forward to the start of the season.

“I kind of wish we could already be racing,” he remarked.

