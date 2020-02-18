Dustin Lynch, Riley Green Added to Exciting FGL Fest Lineup

Country music stars Dustin Lynch and Riley Green will perform during FGL Fest, the exciting concert headlined by global music superstars Florida Georgia Line on Saturday, July 4 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Visit IMS.com or call the IMS Ticket Office at 317-492-6700 to buy tickets for this show, which takes place during the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line event weekend July 3-5 at IMS. The concert is part of an all-new Independence Day celebration at IMS, preceded by the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard for the NASCAR Xfinity Series on the IMS road course and followed by one of the largest fireworks displays in Indiana.

General admission starts at $45, with Front Stage Concert Pit tickets $85 and VIP Concert tickets $195. All tickets include admission to all NASCAR action that day, including the historic inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the IMS road course and NASCAR Cup Series practice. Buy tickets now, as prices will increase closer to the show.

"FGL Fest just became even more of a can't-miss show with the addition of Dustin Lynch and Riley Green to the lineup," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. "Fans will enjoy hit after hit from Riley, Dustin and the headlining Florida Georgia Line during a Fourth of July party at the track that will be remembered for a long time."

Since his debut with Platinum-certified single "Cowboys and Angels," Dustin Lynch has "steadily built one of the most consistent recording careers in modern country music" (Billboard ) with six No. 1 hits, three Top 5 albums and tours with the genre's biggest names (Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley).

Lynch's latest album, "Tullahoma," was released in January 2020. That record came after the release in 2019 of the highly anticipated "Ridin' Roads" EP, which featured Top 30-and-charging single "Ridin' Roads." After making his UK performance debut last spring, Tennessee native Lynch spent summer 2019 on the road with Thomas Rhett's VERY HOT SUMMER TOUR.

Scoring over 1.5 billion total career streams, Grand Ole Opry member Lynch continues to affirm his place as one of Country's elite stars. He has earned industry recognition with Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards and CMT Music Awards nominations, and has made high-profile appearances at the ACM Awards, CMA Awards, CMA Fest and on "Good Morning America," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "Late Night with Seth Meyers," "Lip Sync Battle," Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, "TODAY" and more.

For more information on Lynch, visit www.DustinLynchMusic.com.

Born in Jacksonville, Alabama, Riley Green was raised on the sounds of traditional Country, Bluegrass and Southern Gospel music. He learned the spirit of songwriting and performing at a young age while spending time with his grandfather, Bufford Green, who ran the Golden Saw Music Hall. Riley Green shared the stage with him and other men of his generation, laying a foundation for the songs he'd craft in the years to come, reflecting on the experiences of a young Southern man trying to find his place in the world.

Green's 2018 "In A Truck Right Now" EP (BMLG Records) introduced his mixture of outlaw rebellion and respect for tradition across his self-penned four tracks, including his debut No. 1 hit single "There Was This Girl." His follow-up single "In Love By Now" ascended Country radio from his newly released "Get That Man a Beer" EP (BMLG Records). Released last June, the EP served as a second collection of songs, co-written by Green and produced by Dann Huff, that gave fans a preview of his September 2019 debut album, "Different 'Round Here."

Rolling Stone Country, Taste of Country, Whiskey Riff, Sounds Like Nashville and iHeartRadio, among others, have named Green an "Artist to Watch," in addition to being selected as a CMT "Listen Up Artist" and one of MusicRow's 2019 "Next Big Things."

The past year has been a whirlwind of firsts for Green as he was selected to be a member of the Opry's NextStage Program, fulfilling his childhood dream of performing on the Grand Ole Opry, and made his national TV debut on NBC's "TODAY," all while headlining his OUTLAWS LIKE US TOUR, which included multiple sold-out stops. Green was on the road in 2019 with with Brad Paisley's 2019 WORLD TOUR, with Jon Pardi for his HEARTACHE MEDICATION Tour and on his own for his GET THAT MAN A BEER TOUR. For a full list of tour dates and more information, visit RileyGreenMusic.com .

FGL "charged out of the gate with enjoyable rural swagger" (Indianapolis Star) for the packed crowd of 25,000 fans inside Turn 4 at their IMS debut last September, and they will return for a revved-up second year in celebration of Independence Day.

FGL Fest is one of the highlights of the exciting, revamped event on Fourth of July weekend. Fans can "Go 4th" and enjoy many new star-spangled attractions, including a move of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard to the IMS road course and a huge fireworks display July 4, infield camping and gourmet barbecue at concessions all weekend, and much more.

The Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard will start at 3:30 p.m. (ET) Sunday, July 5. The Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard will start at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4. Both races will have live network telecasts on NBC.

United States Auto Club (USAC) open-wheel short-track racing also will return to The Dirt Track at IMS with the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midget Championship event July 1-2 during the new NASCAR event week.

IMS PR