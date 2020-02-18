Trenton and Lincoln doubleheader this weekend offers a special discount

Race fans eager to see live auto racing this weekend can enjoy both outstanding indoor and outdoor dirt racing.

On Friday and Saturday night the East Coast Dirt Nationals will be held on a banked clay oval inside the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, N.J. Sandwiched in between is the northeast outdoor opener, the Icebreaker, for 410 Sprints at the Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pa.

The estimated travel distance between the two events is a mere 2 1/2 hours and schedules allow eager fans to do both. As a bonus for doing so, fans who bring their Lincoln Speedway ticket stubs from Saturday afternoon’s event to the Trenton box office will receive $5 off the price of a ticket!

The racing action in Trenton begins on Friday night at 7 pm when 90 plus 600cc wingless Sprints will compete in ten heat races followed by four 20 lap A-Main qualifiers that set the line-ups for Saturday’s events.

On Saturday the grandstand gates open at 12 noon at the Lincoln Speedway with racing slated for 2pm. The one division program for 410 Sprint Cars includes four to six qualifying races followed by the 30 lap, $4,000 to Icebreaker. It is expected to be completed prior to 4 pm to avoid expected night time falling temperatures.

Fans can then head east to Trenton where the first of 10 qualifying races begins at 6:00 with two F-Mains advancing four cars in each to twin E-Mains that follow. When these four qualifiers are completed, an intermission is scheduled.

Twin D, C and B-Mains will follow each qualifying the top finishers forward in hopes of making the $5,000 to win 50 lap A-Main event. It is expected that the 24 car field will take the green around 9 pm.

If needed, Lincoln management has set a rain date for Saturday’s event for Sunday at 2 pm.

'Doing The Double' is considered by many race fans as the ultimate achievement, a feat that has become more difficult in recent years with the addition of more classes and slower paced shows at many tracks. Both the events in Trenton and Lincoln are one-division programs noted for moving along a show quickly.

For information on the two programs go to www.indoorautoracing.com or www.lincolnspeedway.com

