Friends of Portland International Raceway (FOPIR) has made the difficult decision to postpone this summer’s 60th Rose Cup Races due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally scheduled for July 10 to July 12, 2020, the event will now take place July 9 to July 11, 2021.
With so much uncertainty about the coronavirus situation, when large groups of people will be able to gather again and what the entry count could be, the Rose Cup Executive Committee recommended to the FOPIR Board postponement until 2021. The Rose Cup Races, a Portland Rose Festival event, was the first major event ever held at Portland International Raceway (PIR) in 1961 and has taken place annually ever since. This year will be the first since then without a Rose Cup Races weekend.
“The Rose Cup Races is an iconic Portland event, and postponing it will allow for a deserving and proper 60th race celebration,” said David Pollock, interim FOPIR president. “We promise to put all of this year’s efforts into making sure next year’s race weekend provides an outstanding experience for the public that includes not just high speed racing, but also a visual display of Rose Cup Races history, a Vanport history exhibit, car club corrals, car club parade, vendors and more.”
Added Pollock, “FOPIR extends its appreciation to the steering committee members and participating partners, including Cascade Sports Car Club, Oregon Region SCCA and Portland International Raceway, for their thoughtful analysis, their time and most of all their enthusiasm and commitment to this great event.”
Specific race groups, registration timing and details regarding 2021 will be announced in the coming months. Learn more at RoseCup.com and engage @RoseCupRaces, #RoseCup60.
Portland’s 60th Rose Cup Races postponed to July 2021
Friends of Portland International Raceway (FOPIR) has made the difficult decision to postpone this summer’s 60th Rose Cup Races due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally scheduled for July 10 to July 12, 2020, the event will now take place July 9 to July 11, 2021.
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Adam Sinclair
Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.
Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.
Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network.
Contact Adam: Email
Latest from Adam Sinclair
- Finding Victory Lane with Venturini Motorsports: Corey Heim
- Tire Rack to Headline Second Road to Indy iRacing eSeries
- Extreme E takes lead on gender equality in motorsports
- Month of May opens with INDYCAR iRacing Challenge finale on IMS oval
- Catsburg Breaks Through at Virtual Mid-Ohio to Extend BMW IMSA iRacing Pro Series Win Streak