New E-Sports Series and Special All-Day ARCA Menards Memorial Day Marathon Scheduled on MAVTV This May

This month’s MAVTV broadcast schedule kicks off with a new season of Sam’s Garage on May 3rd. Tune-in Sunday morning for the latest product reviews and listen to Sam and Chris Kersting, President of SEMA, discuss upcoming projects for 2020. 

Looking for some race action with big money on the line? The new season of Santa Pod Raceway Drags, the biggest prize fund drag race ever held in Europe, premieres Monday, May 4th on the Motorsports Network. Immediately following the Santa Pod broadcast is a new season of Real Road Racing Series - the ultimate two-wheel action for adrenaline junkies. Watch the bravest motorcycle road racers go all out in this no-holds-barred series. 

The SRO E-Sports GT Series makes its MAVTV debut on May 19th. Tune-in to the broadcast to watch the world’s greatest GT manufacturers participate alongside a star-studded driver line-up that includes former F1 World Champion, Jenson Button.

Closing out May’s broadcast schedule is some special ARCA Menards programming on the 25th. Relive all the wheel-to-wheel action from the 2019 season with an all-day ARCA marathon. 
 

MAVTV is now available to more viewers than ever before entering the popular summer racing season. With a total of 220 providers across cable, satellite, telco, and digital broadcast platforms, including AT&T U-verse, Charter/Spectrum, DIRECTV, Fios by Verizon, FuboTV, Google, Mediacom, and many more, the country’s premier motorsports network is seen in more than 30-million households.
 
Race fans who don’t have MAVTV should contact their local cable, satellite, or other subscription service provider to get details on how to add it to their channel lineup. A full list of providers, shows, and scheduled broadcasts can be found by visiting www.MAVTV.com.
 
MAVTV May Schedule
Date Series Event / Venue Time (ET)
       
May 3 Sam’s Garage   10:00 a.m.
May 4 Santa Pod Raceway Drags     6:00 a.m.
May 4 Real Road Racing Series     7:00 a.m.
May 19 SRO E-Sport GT Series     7:00 p.m.
May 25 ARCA Menards     ALL DAY
       
Bold indicates a live event.
The full LIVE event broadcast schedule is available at MAVTV.com/schedule/.

 

