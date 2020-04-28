Jim Beaver and Jonathan Coyle Launch All Things Awesome

Jim Beaver, professional off-road racer, TV host, and nationally syndicated radio host, and professional athlete and entrepreneur Jonathan Coyle have teamed up to launch All Things Awesome, a brand new podcast that looks at the best and worst of pop culture. The brand new show debuts this week with its first four episodes, which include a look at the best and worst of the 1980s in cartoons, movies, and video games.

“I’m so stoked to be able to team up with Jonathan Coyle and finally unveil All Things Awesome,” said Jim Beaver. “We met a couple of years back when I was a guest on the Natalie Eva Marie Show, and we’ve wanted to do something together for a while now. I’m really excited to be able to do this show where we get to talk about all the rad things out there neither of us get to talk about on a daily basis. We hope everyone gets a kick out of Season 1, and we can’t wait to get back into the studio and record more!”

“Jim and I are buddies and would have these long conversations that, when my wife would overhear them, she would roll her eyes and give me the look that not so subtly communicated ‘are you two nerds serious!?’” added Coyle. “So Jim and I decided to record those conversations and share them with the world.”

As far as All Things Awesome go, both hosts know a thing or two about the term. Coyle is an entrepreneur, influencer in the fitness world, and former reality tv show star on Total Divas with his wife Natalie Eva Marie, with a lifelong passion for video games. Beaver has raced in the biggest off-road events in the world in the premier classes of truck and UTV racing, has hosted countless TV, radio, and live events, and made the jump into gaming last year with the formation of Jim Beaver eSports.

All Things Awesome joins the General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, Down & Dirty Show Off-Road Edition, and Project Action as Beaver’s fourth show. The flagship Down & Dirty Show celebrated its milestone 400th episode last year, and joined the lineup on SiriusXM’s Dan Patrick Radio on Sundays earlier this year. Beaver and Coyle have previously teamed up for multiple episodes of Project Action, where the idea for All Things Awesome was born.