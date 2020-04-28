Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Sets Sights on Early June to Kick Off 2020 Season

As series officials continue to diligently monitor the ongoing adaptation process surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, an updated set of dates have been established to kick off the 2020 season of the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Presented by GEICO. After working alongside the partners at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park to determine a more optimal timeframe, the participating parties have collectively decided to move the season opening event for Chandler, Arizona, to June 5-6.
"This has been an ongoing and continually evolving process, but from the get go our primary goal has been to go racing again. We have a stellar partnership with Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, and the open lines of communication we’ve had with the track and local officials, along with persistent assessments of the pandemic in Arizona, have allowed us to establish dates that we feel optimistic about being able to get cars on the track, and fans in the stands,” said Ritchie Lewis, Director of Race Operations, Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series.
The new dates would position the first two rounds of the season as a nighttime spectacle doubleheader on Friday, June 5, and Saturday, June 6. The atmosphere of the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series under the lights is truly captivating, and the cooler temperatures that accompany the evening timeframe will likely lead to additional accommodations to the weekend schedule as it pertains to practice and qualifying. Moreover, the track layout at Wild Horse Pass has undergone a full makeover with the help of six-time and reigning Pro 4 Champion Kyle LeDuc, resulting in a fast, technical and multi-groove design aimed at maximizing the performance of the vehicles across all nine classes of the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series.
"The health and well being of everyone is paramount in getting our season underway. That’s why we’re taking every element of the race weekend into consideration, and looking to make adjustments as needed,” added Lewis. "There are a lot of layers and variables to account for in hosting an event of this caliber, and each day presents a potential new set of challenges for us to tackle, so we’ll continue to work in cohesion with the Gila River Indian Community, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, and local health officials to ensure these dates remain a safe option, both for our fans and our competitors.”
Tickets to opening weekend at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park are currently on sale, with single day general admission tickets costing just $20 for adults (ages 16+) and $10 for kids (ages 6-15). General admission access to both nights of action cost $35 for adults and $15 for kids. Kids ages five and under receive admission.
Broadcast details surrounding the opening race at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, and the entirety of the 2020 season, will be announced in the near future. The Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series will once again feature partnerships with Lucas Oil Racing TV, CBS, CBS Sports Network, and MAVTV Motorsports Network.
