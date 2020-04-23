Monster Energy Supercross 250SX Class (West) holds Virtual Press Conference

Tune in for the continuing Monster Energy Supercross virtual press conference series as NBC Sports Broadcaster Daniel Blair speaks with the points-leaders in the Western Regional 250SX Class.   

 

In this #SXAtHome series, fans will hear from Yamaha teammates Dylan Ferrandis and Justin Cooper, plus Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner.

 

The trio has not raced since Round 6 in early February at Petco Park in San Diego before the Supercross championship headed east towards Tampa and the Eastern Regional 250SX Class championship began. Separated by thirteen points and all earning wins and podium finishes during their 6-race run, the Western Regional 250SX Class championship is still wide open. 

 

Supercross fans will hear how the pandemic has affected their personal lives, training, mindset going from a normal scheduled break to complete uncertainty, plus Blair is able to pry some candid thoughts on their Eastern 250SX Class rivals.

