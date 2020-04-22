Orange County Fair Speedway: DIRTcar Track Spotlight

In 2020 DIRTcar welcomes back the legendary Orange County Fair Speedway to the fold as the Big Block Modifieds entered the Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship in addition to two Super DIRTcar Series tour stops.

Director of Motorsports and eight-time Super DIRTcar Series Champion Brett The Jet Hearn also ushered in the return of the Eastern States 200 as a points-paying Super DIRTcar Series race for 2020.

Last year, the Middletown, NY landmark celebrated its centennial in grand fashion. Along with DIRTcar, Orange County Fair Speedway is well-situated to excel in providing professional, high-speed racing action with many of the best Big Block Modified drivers in the country each and every week.

Orange County has been running weekly racing since 1950 and has been in operation since 1919. The .625 of a mile Orange County Fair Speedway is the site of one of the most prestigious Big Block Modified races in the world, Eastern States 200.

This year, the Eastern States 200 is the final points-paying race before the Super DIRTcar Series heads to The Dirt Track at Charlotte for the Can-Am World Finals. It’s also the only other 200-lap Big Block Modified race along with the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 on the schedule.

The Super DIRTcar Series is also slated to appear during the annual Orange County Fair, New York State’s second-largest Fair on Tuesday, July 28. Both stops on the series trail will boast five-digit to win figures. Plus, Orange County boasts a massive $102,000 point fund in addition to the DIRTcar Hoosier Tire Weekly Championship point fund.

Another highlight on the schedule falls on Sunday, August 2 when the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars return to Middletown.

Some of the greatest legends dirt modified racing called the famous fairgrounds oval at Middletown home. Drivers like Frankie Schneider, Buzzie Reutimann, Will Cagle, Gary Balough, Jimmy Horton, and of course Brett Hearn. But others made their mark too like Rick Eurich, Jeff Heotzler, Stewart Friesen, The Doctor Danny Johnson, and dozens more.

Brett Hearn took the 2019 track championship against a stout field including Tommy Meier, Mike Gular, Horton, Jerry Higbie, Anthony Perrego, and more. This year the field is even more competitive: Matt Sheppard and Mike Mahaney will join the fray on Saturday nights.

Recent renovations to the grandstands, fencing, pit area, restrooms, and a new, racy track surface that compliments the Hoosier Racing Tire have been key to the rejuvenation of the century-old race track attracting new fans, racers, and sponsors. Chris Larsen and his Halmar International have been the key to the historic track’s future.

Don’t make your trip to Middletown a day trip. The Middletown population is just under 30,000, which finds many activities for visitors from shopping malls, theaters, and parks. Resorts World Catskills Casino is just a short drive away and of course, New York City is a little over an hour away.

Bookmark the Orange County Fair Speedway website and follow them on Twitter and Facebook.

Tentative 2020 Orange County Fair Speedway Schedule

Saturday, May 16 – Military Appreciation Night DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, Sportsman, Street Stocks, Rookie Sportsman

Saturday, May 30 – Saturday Night Racing – DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, Small Block Modifieds, Sportsman, Street Stocks

Saturday, June 6 – Nostalgia Night – Jimmy Horton Tribute – DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, Sportsman

Saturday, June 13 – Orange Crush – The Sprint Smashtacular – Monster Trucks

Saturday, June 20 – Graduation Night – Rookie Championship, DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, Sportsman, Street Stocks, Rookie Sportsman

Saturday, June 27 – Construction Night – DIRTcar Big Block Modified, Small Block Modifieds, Sportsman, Street Stock

Thursday, July 2 – Modified Twin 50s – USAC – DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, USAC Sprint Cars

Saturday, July 11 – Bike Night – DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, Small Block Modifieds, Sportsman, Street Stocks

Saturday, July 18 – First Responders Night – DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, Small Block Modifieds, Street Stocks

Tuesday, July 28 – Battle of the Midway – Super DIRTcar Series, Sportsman

Sunday, August 2 – World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Small Block Modifieds

Saturday, August 8 – Marky Traverse Street Stock Memorial – Sportsman, Street Stock

Saturday, August 15 – King of the Catskills Qualifier, DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, Sportsman, Street Stocks

Wednesday, August 19 – The 101 Summer Championship, DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, Sportsman

Saturday, August 22 – Saturday Night Racing – Small Block Modifieds, Sportsman, Street Stock, Vintage Modifieds

Saturday, August 29 – Champions Night – DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, Small Block Modifieds, Sportsman, Street Stocks

Saturday, September 12 – Eve of Destruction – Demo Derby

Saturday, October 17 – Open Eastern States practice

Friday, October 23 – STSS

Saturday, October 24 – Eastern States 100 – Small Block Modifieds

Sunday, October 25 – Eastern States 200 – Super DIRTcar Series

DIRTcar Racing PR