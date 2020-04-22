Modified Kart to Feature Four Rookies

The competition for the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Modified Kart class runs deep with talent, and the 2020 season will be no different. With fifteen drivers currently ready to line up for the new season, four Mod Kart rookies are faced with a tough challenge to show what they can do amongst the highly contested class.

Likely one of the most well-known on the circuit is Cade Martin. The recently-turned 14-year-old brings notable accolades along with him as he moves up from the JR2 Kart class to Mod Kart. Last year he won the JR2 Regional Championship while also finishing second overall in the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series JR2 Kart class.

"I’m looking forward to competing with the other racers and winning races. What I like the most about driving a Mod Kart is going fast, the shifting and hitting the jumps. I also like racing against the other kids. I would like to finish in the top five in points.”

While he didn’t mention going after Rookie of the Year, Cade Martin was last year’s Rookie-of-the-Year in the JR2 Kart class and there is no doubt he’s got his eye on making it back-to-back seasons.

Another 14-year-old ready to step up and challenge for Rookie-of-the-Year honors is Nick Plemons. While just 14-years-old, Nick brings more than five years of racing experience, most recently earning the JR2 Regional Championship. When he entered the JR1 class, he collected Rookie-of-the-Year honors.

"I’m looking forward to hopefully getting on the podium and going after Rookie-of-the-Year, and possibly a championship if not this year then next. My favorite part about racing is the bumper-to-bumper battles I get to have with my friends at the track.”

For Nick, winning races and championships continues to fuel the fire to advance to the next level, with Mod Kart being the next challenge that he feels more than ready to face.

Along with Cade Martin and Nick Plemons, two other rookies join the fight for Rookie-of-the-Year. 15-year-old David Gasper, who ran two Mod Kart races last year, but was unable to compete in the full season, and the youngest driver in the field Drake Mittage, at just 12-years-old. Both will be looking to gain experience on the national level and give Cade and Nick a run for their money.

With May fast approaching and Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park set to host the opening round, it won’t be long before fans get to see which Mod Kart rookie has brought their A-game to the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series.