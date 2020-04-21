Stay-In-Place Order Delays Lucas Oil ASCS 11 Oaks Farm Battle Of The Groves

With the state of Pennsylvania extending their Stay-At-Home Order through May 8, 2020, the 11 Oaks Farm Battle of the Groves with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network at Williams Grove Speedway and Selinsgrove Speedway has been delayed.

Currently, Series and Track Officials are looking at a possible weekend to reschedule. Any further updates to the 2020 season for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports will be announced as events get closer.

“We’re still taking this one day at a time, especially now that we are starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel with the country beginning to look toward opening up again,” stated ASCS National Director, Matt Ward.

“We can’t thank everyone at Williams Grove and Selinsgrove enough for scheduling our series and working with us to hopefully find a date to try and reschedule. The biggest thing right now is we just hope everyone is staying healthy both physically and mentally through all of this.”

Event updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com as well as our Social Media Outlets on Facebook and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS). We will also issue emails to our E-News Letter, which anyone can sign up for at https://bit.ly/3cTRbCq

Driver Point Standings (Top 15): 1. Harli White 447; 2. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 433; 3. Roger Crockett 419; 4. Blake Hahn 416; 5. Matt Covington 410; 6. Tanner Carrick 408; 7. Jordon Mallett 406; 8. Scott Bogucki 400; 9. Dylan Westbrook 396; 10. Blake Carrick 391; 11. Dominic Scelzi 368; 12. Justin Sanders 367; 13. Thomas Kennedy 359; 14. Alex Hill 330; 15. John Carney II 328;

2020 A-Feature Winner(s): Matt Covington - 1 (2/28 - Canyon Speedway Park); Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 1 (2/29 – Canyon Speedway Park); Brad Sweet – 1 (3/6 – Merced Speedway); Andy Forsberg – 1 (3/8 – Petaluma Speedway);

