Collin Milroy Joins McCallister Precision Marketing Family

McCallister Precision Marketing is proud to announce the signing of 24-year-old Legends car driver Collin Milroy.

McCallister Precision Marketing will work with Milroy, a resident of Southampton, N.J., as he begins the process of transitioning from Legends car competition to late model stock cars.

“I’m so happy to be a part of the MPM Marketing family,” said Milroy. “I’ve been talking with Tonya McCallister since last summer and it’s really great to finally put pen to paper. Tonya and her team do a great job and I’m looking forward to working with them throughout the coming year.”

Milroy started racing when he was 6 years old by competing in a quarter midget at Atco (N.J.) Raceway. From 2002 to 2010 Milroy racked up 95 victories in quarter midget competition before turning his attention to micro sprints.

He spent four seasons racing micro sprints, collecting eight victories at tracks like Airport Speedway and Bridgeport Speedway. He also spent a few seasons competing in Ford Focus Midget events.

In 2013 Milroy landed a deal to drive for Garcia Racing in California, competing in the Grand American Modified division at Stockton 99 Speedway. That September he broke through, scoring his first victory in the division at the quarter-mile asphalt oval.

Most recently Milroy founded his own race team, Collin Milroy Racing, and he competes in Legends car events with the goal of advancing into late model stock car competition. As part of that process, he recently completed a test with Lee Faulk Racing and Development on April 9.

While his first start in a late model stock car has not been set, Milroy plans to compete in a number of Legends car events up and down the East Coast, including at Wall (N.J.) Stadium, New York’s Bethel Motor Speedway, at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway during the Bojangles Summer Shootout and with the Southeast Legends Tour.

“The chance to test with the guys at Lee Faulk Racing was incredible,” Milroy said. “We’re going to focus on our Legends car program and try to win some races this year and I hope to do some late model races at the end of the season if everything works out right.”

McCallister Precision Marketing founder Tonya McCallister is proud to welcome Milroy into the family and she believes big things are in store for the young driver.

“Collin is a very dedicated young man and he’s worked very hard for every opportunity he’s gotten,” said McCallister. “We’re extremely proud to have him as part of the MPM Marketing family and we can’t wait to see what the future has in store for him.”

MPM PR