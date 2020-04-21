Last Minute Driver Addition Scores Big Lucas Oil eSports Victory





Tennessee's Seibers was blasted by Corey Gordon during a restart late in the 75-lap main event but was able to retake the lead before the final lap and cruise to victory. However, it was contact with teenager Kaeden Cornell that was still on his mind in the virtual victory lane.



"My heart was pumping," said an elated Seibers, who is also the 2019 Mid America Racing Series champion. "I was hoping to get a caution at the end and then me and Cornell got into that. I apologize for that, but it was a fun race.



"It was hard. I had to work the gas and the brake (running the high line around Kokomo Speedway). Once you get in the wall, it sucks you into it and you have to turn off of it. This is a fun bullring. This is very exciting to be part of this. Hopefully, we'll get back to real racing soon."



Kaeden Cornell, who competes in a partial



"I ain't gonna lie; I was pretty mad. I didn't care where I had to run; I just had to go where they weren't," stated Cornell. "It was fast, but I guess that ol' boy just decided to turn me around. It just wasn't our night, but hopefully, we'll get to do it again."



NASCAR Xfinity Series driver for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team, Justin Allgaier finished 15th.



"I had a blast. I hope everyone tuning in at home enjoyed it as well," said Allgaier, who has roots in dirt track racing. "I got banged up more than I thought I was going to. We can't wait to get back to making laps at the real track, but to get to do this tonight is really, really cool. I took Ross Bailes' spot, so hopefully, I didn't let him down.



"I have a ton of respect for the dirt late model racers," added Allgaier. "For me to come in tonight and try to mix it up with these guys is awesome. I think at one time I was three-wide with B-Shep (Brandon Sheppard - current LOLMDS point leader) and Jonathan Davenport (defending LOLMDS champion) and there's nowhere would I be able to go in the United States on a given weekend and be able to do that."



Some of the best LOLMDS drivers in America will race with Lucas Oil eSports this Friday, April 24, at 8 pm ET on the iRacing platform. More information regarding the broadcast for the event will be made soon.



