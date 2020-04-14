Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series Goes iRacing This Friday At Williams Grove Speedway

With Cabin Fever taking over during these odd times, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network is the latest to join the world of virtual racing with the Lucas Oil ASCS iRacing Invitational Series.

“We’ve been looking at this for a little while and watching how it has progressed. Once we put out that we were looking to do this, the response was great so we’re going to give it a shot and hopefully, scratch that itch of not being able to go to the track as much as possible,” stated ASCS National Director, Matt Ward.

Originally slated for 40 drivers, the response as prompted the series to up the invite to 50 for the ASCS Virtual debut event at Williams Grove Speedway. Scheduled to be at the historic half-mile for real on Friday, May 1, 2020, the 11 Oaks Farm Battle at the Grove will go virtual on Friday, April 17, 2020, at 5:00 P.M. (CT).

The event will be streamed live on Racinboys.com and will be free for anyone to watch and is being produced by LiveSimRacing.com.

The Format for the event will see qualifying used since the ASCS Passing Point Format is not possible.

Teams will drop into Five SCE Gaskets Heat Races, going 8-Laps. Top 3 from each will advance to the Sawblade.com A-Feature. Lineups will see a five-car inversion in each race.

The remainder will go straight up into the Alphabet. Top 4 from D-Feature will advance to the C-Feature with four from the C-Feature moving to the B-Feature. The Top 7 from the BMRS B-Feature will move on to make up the 22-car SawBlade.com A-Feature.

D, C, and B-Features are 12 laps with the A-Feature slated for 35 laps.

The full roster of drivers will be posted as we get closer to this Friday’s event.

Being the first go at virtual racing for the series, Matt Ward stated, "With this being our first attempt, we will be taking a lot of notes on what works and what doesn't. We want this to be a clean and professional as possible. We appreciate everyone for their help in getting this setup and look forward to having a little fun."

Event updates and series information will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com as well as our Social Media Outlets on Facebook and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS). We will also issue emails to our E-News Letter, which anyone can sign up for at https://bit.ly/3cTRbCq

