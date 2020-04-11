Indian Motorcycle Announces Home-Delivery Service

Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today introduced its Click.Deliver.Ride program, providing riders with of the option of purchasing a motorcycle from the comfort of their own home. Riders have long had the ability to search for their desired model and customize it to their preference, but they can now work with their local dealer, either online or via phone, to complete their purchase and have their dream bike delivered right to their doorstep.

In the same way that Click.Deliver.Ride is providing Indian Motorcycle’s customers with convenience, it is adding value to its network of dealers as well. Dealers play a crucial role in their local communities and economies, which is why Indian Motorcycle has dedicated itself to help them navigate through this unprecedented business situation, with Click.Deliver.Ride at the forefront.

“Over the last month, we’ve all had to adjust to a new way of life and have had to alter the ways in which we conduct our business,” said Mike Dougherty, Indian Motorcycle President. “Our hope is that Click.Deliver.Ride. will help bring peace of mind to both our loyal customers and our network of dealers.”

Click.Deliver.Ride. is available for a limited time only at participating dealers based on applicable laws and is subject to change. To learn more visit: https://www.indianmotorcycle.com/en-us/click-deliver-ride/ and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.