MotoAmerica Reschedules Road Atlanta Round Of 2020 Series

With the opening round of the series originally scheduled for Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, already postponed until November because of the Coronavirus, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta was slated to be the opening round of the 2020 MotoAmerica Series. As it stands now, the series will begin at VIRginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia, May 1-3, though MotoAmeica is continuing to monitor that situation as well.

“We are all in this together as everyone in the world is affected in some way by COVID-19,” MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey said. “There are a lot of people who are struggling right now on so many levels. Even though racing motorcycles doesn’t rank highly in the list of problems going on in our world, our teams and our racetracks rely on racing because it’s their livelihood. With that being said, racing right now just isn’t possible. However, we’ve been working with the good people at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta to find an alternative date and we’re happy that with their help we’ve been able to obtain the July 31-August 2 weekend. We really appreciate them working with us because this is obviously a very difficult time for them as well.”

With the change in the schedule, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta will now host the fifth round of the series with round six a weekend later at Pittsburgh International Race Complex in Wampum, Pennsylvania, August 7-9.

“Our championship is very similar to Formula One, MotoGP, IndyCar and IMSA in that our events are held over four days, including our move-in day,” MotoAmerica’s Chuck Aksland explained. “Our events are held at facilities that also host the premier series mentioned and adjusting the calendar can be difficult as it requires a lot of organization and cooperation with the tracks and other series. Our goal is to race at every track that is on our current schedule and we are working hard on a daily basis trying to finalize dates.”