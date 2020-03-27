Road to Indy Announces Revised 2020 Schedule

To recover the two races lost at Barber Motorsports Park and Circuit of The Americas, triple header rounds for all three levels – Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship – will take place at Road America and the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, helping to reduce costs to teams while maintaining an 18-race event schedule.
“With all the challenges the world is facing these days, it has been a positive experience working with our partners at INDYCAR in preserving a full event calendar for the Road to Indy,” said Dan Andersen, Owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions. “The loss of COTA and Barber is unfortunate, as we very much enjoy racing at those great venues, but the solutions we have worked out will maintain full 18-race schedules for all three Road to Indy Championships while still delivering the variety and excitement that our program has come to be known for. It’s a bit compressed, but under the circumstances, I am delighted with this schedule.”
The revised schedule is as follows, with the season-ending awards banquet for all three series to take place in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Updated 2020 Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires Schedule:
|June 19-21
|Road America
|Triple Header Rounds
|July 2-3
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
|Double Header Rounds*
|July 10-12
|Streets of Toronto
|Double Header Rounds
|August 7-9
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|Triple Header Rounds
|August 21
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway-Freedom 100
|Indy Lights
|August 22
|Lucas Oil Raceway-Freedom 90/75
|Indy Pro 2000/USF2000
|August 29
|World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
|Indy Lights/Indy Pro 2000
|September 11-13
|Portland International Raceway
|Double Header Rounds
|September 18-20
|WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
|Double Header Rounds
|TBA
|Streets of St. Petersburg
|Double Header Rounds
Additionally, the series will hold a second Spring Training outing on June 10-11 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for all three levels. Updated testing regulations will be announced to teams shortly.
The traditional Chris Griffis Memorial Road to Indy Open test will now move to sometime in December or January at an appropriate venue for weather conditions.