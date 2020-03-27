Road to Indy Announces Revised 2020 Schedule

Following the schedule announcement today from Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires’ sanctioning body INDYCAR, Andersen Promotions has also confirmed a revised 2020 calendar to run in conjunction with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.



To recover the two races lost at Barber Motorsports Park and Circuit of The Americas, triple header rounds for all three levels – Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship – will take place at Road America and the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, helping to reduce costs to teams while maintaining an 18-race event schedule.



“With all the challenges the world is facing these days, it has been a positive experience working with our partners at INDYCAR in preserving a full event calendar for the Road to Indy,” said Dan Andersen, Owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions. “The loss of COTA and Barber is unfortunate, as we very much enjoy racing at those great venues, but the solutions we have worked out will maintain full 18-race schedules for all three Road to Indy Championships while still delivering the variety and excitement that our program has come to be known for. It’s a bit compressed, but under the circumstances, I am delighted with this schedule.”



The revised schedule is as follows, with the season-ending awards banquet for all three series to take place in St. Petersburg, Fla.



Updated 2020 Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires Schedule:

June 19-21 Road America Triple Header Rounds July 2-3

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Double Header Rounds*

July 10-12

Streets of Toronto

Double Header Rounds

August 7-9

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Triple Header Rounds

August 21

Indianapolis Motor Speedway-Freedom 100

Indy Lights

August 22

Lucas Oil Raceway-Freedom 90/75

Indy Pro 2000/USF2000

August 29

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

Indy Lights/Indy Pro 2000

September 11-13

Portland International Raceway

Double Header Rounds

September 18-20

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Double Header Rounds

TBA

Streets of St. Petersburg

Double Header Rounds

