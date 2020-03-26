Michael McDowell Race Preview: Virtual Texas Motor Speedway

MCDOWELL ON VIRTUAL TEXAS:

“ I was really glad to hear the news this week that NASCAR, iRacing and FOX Sports have agreed to partner up once again to broadcast the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race on FS1. Texas Motor Speedway has always been a track that I enjoy racing at in real life, so I am excited to see what it will be like from a virtual perspective.

"Now that drivers have had some time to get comfortable with making the switch from racing in person to racing in a virtual realm, I can imagine that we will see a lot of hard racing this weekend that is hopefully entertaining for the fans tuning in. My Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang is ready to go and I'm excited to be back racing for the second consecutive Sunday.

"I would also like to thank all of the guys at the shop for working so hard this week to build me a custom simulator to race on. With the overwhelming responses from drivers that are eager to be part of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, most of the simulators in and around the Charlotte, N.C. area have been either rented out or purchased, leaving me with limited options to be able to compete in the series. Thankfully, my guys were able to put one together for me, so hopefully I can make them proud this weekend."

FRM PR